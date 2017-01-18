Call boys accused of blocking Drainage to create “transport business” for themselves

Call boys in Lusaka are said to be purposefully been blocking drainage system in attempt to create floods and offer alternative solutions to cross roads at K1.

The call boys are allegedly putting sacks filled with dirt into the drainage system hence blocking the free flow of water.

The call boys across the city then create make shift bridges and ask people to pay K1 to use them.

Others offer gum boots or give a ride to residents on their back at the same fee.

The call boys have clearly taken advantage of the rain season to exploit desperate pedestrians.

A check with some engineers revealed that most roads in the city have proper drainage systems but the free flow of water was being interrupted.

Additionally it was observed that Street vendors are also adding to the blockages of drainage by throwing rubbish into the drains.

Henceforth Residents of Lusaka have since called for the intervention of Lusaka City Council.