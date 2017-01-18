Collins Mbesuma is off his crutches and nearing a return to full fitness



Zambian forward Collins Mbesuma has moved off his crutches and will travel with Highlands Park today for their mini pre-season camp in Cape Town.

Veteran striker Mbesuma, who remains the only PSL player to surpass 100 goals, underwent minor knee surgery towards the end of last year after complaining of discomfort.

And, Larry Brookstone, one of the directors at Highlands, has confirmed the forward, who is on 101 career goals, is well on the way to making a recovery and a return to action.

“Collins is off his crutches and started his rehabilitation this week. He is going with the team to Cape Town on Monday,” says Brookstone.

“We will be spending seven days in Cape Town on a mini pre-season.”