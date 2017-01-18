Former pupil donates learning aide to Mwinilunga secondary

A former Mwinilunga Secondary School pupil has donated six by twenty litres of wall paint and fifteen single mattresses to the school worth over eight thousand kwacha.

Mwinilunga Secondary School Head teacher Chalton Kang’asa who received the material on behalf of the school, commended the former pupil for the overwhelming gesture.

Mr Kang’asa noted that a conducive learning environment not only motivates teachers and pupils but also enhances the delivery of quality education services.

He added that the donation will go a long way in improving the learning environment for the pupils.

He also appealed to all the former pupils who made pledges during the Jubilee celebrations last year to emulate Mr Katambi by honouring their pledges.

And the former pupil, Reginald Katambi said he felt obliged to give back to his former school because of the quality education he obtained during his stay at the institution.

Meanwhile Mr Katambi has also encouraged the pupils at the school to take education seriously if they are to become responsible leaders in future.