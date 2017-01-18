Govt saddened by state of infrastructure

Government says it is saddened by the state of most infrastructure across the country especially in rural areas describing them as disasters in waiting.

Minister in the office of the Vice President Silvia Chalikosa attributed the deplorable state of the infrastructure to lack of monitoring and non-engagement of qualified engineers by the local authorities in rural areas to repair and maintain the infrastructure.

ZANIS reports that Ms Chalikosa said during her tour of Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) projects in Chama district in Muchinga Province on Tuesday.

Ms Chalikosa who is also Mpika Member of Parliament said she was saddened that some buildings that were built by the colonial government are still standing strong while structures that were built recently have either collapsed or are in deplorable condition.

The Minister has since advised local authorities in the country to ensure that qualified engineers and contractors are engaged on every project so that works are of quality.