Lwandamina bounces back with victory

George Lwandamina bounced back to winning ways in Tanzania on Tuesday with Young Africans.

The defending Tanzanian league champions beat second from bottom Maji Maji 1-0 away to ease the pressure on the ex-Zambia and Zesco United coach.

This follows Yanga’s Mapinduzi Cup semifinal exit at the hands of their archrivals Simba exactly a week ago in Zanzibar that they lost 4-2 on post-match penalties after a scoreless game.

Deus Kaseke scored the game’s only goal in the 14th minute to keep Young Africans within earshot of leaders Simba.

However, Zambia import and midfielder Justin Zulu did not play in the match.

After 19 games played, Young Africans have 43 points, one behind the leaders who only play on Wednesday against 5th placed Mtibwa Sugar.