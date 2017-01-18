Residents appeal for rural electrification

A clinical officer at Kavalamanja clinic in Luangwa district has appealed to the Rural Electrification Authority (REA) to consider electrifying health facilities in rural areas.

Kavalamanja Clinical Officer, Sebastian Sakala revealed that the clinic, which is among many in the area that still need to be electrified, is facing numerous challenges owing to lack of electricity at the health facilities.

Mr Sakala said medical personnel depend on torches or candlelight to attend to maternity cases which made it very risky and dangerous in case that involved complications.

He added that on a number of occasions, the medical experts have been subjected to deliver babies with the aide of torches or candlelight.

And REA Community Officer, Vijue Moonga said the authority remains committed to electrifying rural communities.

He called on the traditional leadership to help sustain the facilities once installed in their communities.

Mr Moonga said it was, however, saddening to note that the facilities put up by the authority in some areas have been vandalised in some communities, making it a draw back for the authority.

Meanwhile, headwoman Kavalamanja assured the authority that once installed, the community will look after the facility so that it is sustainable and serves its intended purpose.