CBU to open a campus in Mpika District

The Cooperbelt University ( CBU ) is set to set up a campus in Mpika District , Muchinga Province.

The CBU Mpika campus will solely provide training in railway technology and engineering programmes.

A memorundum of understanding the University and Tanzania – Zambia Railway Authority ( TAZARA ) is , to this effect, scheduled to be signed tomorrow.

ZANIS reports that TAZARA head of Public Relations, Conrad Simuchile confirmed the development, in an interview today.

Mr. Simuchile explained that the MoU will allow the two parties to establish a joint training facility for the delivery of CBU engineering programmes.

He says the MoU is aimed at establishing a partnership to provide practical training and carrying out research development in areas of interest.

The ceremony will be held at TAZARA Regional Offices in Mpika.

In the partnership , CBU students will have access to TAZARA’s vast engineering workshops.

He says the partnership will provide an opportunity for the two institutions to contribute to national development through provision of skilled manpower, which he says is a catalyst for the growth of the national economy.