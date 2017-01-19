Dora Siliya responds to GBM’s “Go back to the Newsroom Remark”

GEOFREY Bwalya Mwamba is a frustrated soul who is trying to heal from the defeat the UPND suffered at the hands of the Patriotic Front (PF) in the 2016 general elections by resorting to slandering and maligning others, Agriculture Minister Dora Siliya has charged.
Ms Siliya said Mr Mwamba was of the miscued belief that defaming others was the best way of attracting sympathy from Zambians after his desire to be the country’s vice-president was rejected by Zambians through the ballot.
She said that Mr Mwamba, who is the UPND vice-president for administration, was frustrated and trying to comfort himself over the election loss by irresponsibly attacking innocent people.
Ms Siliya was reacting to Mr Mwamba’s claims that the Agriculture Minister was not fit to hold her office and should, therefore, go back to the newsroom where she came from.
Ms Siliya said that she was appointed to her position by President Edgar Lungu whom she said represented the majority Zambians because he believed in her abilities.
Ms Siliya indicated that her loyalty only lies with President Lungu and the Zambian people and not Mr Mwamba whom she described as a man with an ego.
“Mr Mwamba is a frustrated soul trying to heal from the defeat the UPND suffered at the hands of the PF in the last general elections. If it will help him heal since the UPND loss to PF, he can continue talking about me. However, I was appointed by a President who believes in my capacity and who represents the majority of Zambians. That is where my loyalty lies,” Ms Siliya said.
Ms Siliya said that her history indicated that she came from the newsroom as a journalist but wondered whether Mr Mwamba had any form of background.
She said that Mr Mwamba’s sentiment about her career path also implied that the newsroom was a shameful place for one to come from.
“So GBM can continue to talk about me if he wishes and if it makes him feel better. At least I have been to a newsroom but I don’t know where he has been,” said Ms Siliya.
And Ms Siliya said that she had important things to actualise other than talking about Mr Mwamba whom she said was bitter that his political ambitions had been dashed by the PF’s continued stay in power.
She said that her job was to meet the aspirations of the Zambian people and ensuring that the country was food secure.
Dora, silence is golden.
DORA ALL YOU DO IS RESPOND TO STATEMENTS. WHEN DO YOU ACTUALLY FIND TIME TO PERFORM YOUR DUTIES AS A MINISTER? EVERYDAY EVERYDAY MAKING STATEMENTS!! THEN YOU GO ON HOLIDAY. PLEASE BA MINISTER BELELA GO TO YOUR OFFICE AND SHOW US SOME RESULTS.
GBM has assembled qualifications. Ubututu. he gives the wife his money to buy a Range Rover ati birthday present…
GBV gives his wife money after battering her to a pulp
lol GBM you are a form 3 drop out your junior secondary school leaving results are on record at Prince Philip High or need we remind you Kamwala Secondary School. Battering your wife is part of your cv when you briefly held office of minister for defense your belly grew larger as you basically plundered ordering the poor guys in procurement and accounts to pay you before anyone else…FRA was tortured…Ms D you speak of is a graduate from Cambridge a place you can only dream of with all your ill begotten wealth you wouldn’t be admitted!
Kikikiki….ba ci asuka ci GBM. Keep up the good work our beloved and dynamic Dora, we are with you. Leave the fat donkey to kill himself with envy. Running mate, the smell of the republican vice presidency and the scheme of replacing HH as republican president got to his head and everything fell apart on 12 august 2016. You cannot begin to imagine the anger and frustration bottled up inside that big donkey belly!! Never seen a donkey that fat though, must be a lazy one.
Dora just shut up and go to work,the truth is GBM is right about you not performing, please just ask the person who apointed you to give you what you can manage.How do you explain the non availability of farming inputs and we are almost in February ? Dont use your emotions in responding to ba GBM use your brains.
cont: The other day when she was inspecting a maize field ravaged by army worms she was putting on a hip ster ,what ever they call it, and that aready shows us that she does not understand the job .