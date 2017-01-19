Jessie Chisi sets date for Zambian premiere of her movie “Imagination”

Jessie Chisi has set 25th February as the date for Zambian premiere of her movie “Imagination”. The movie will be showing at Ster Kinekor cinema, Lusaka.

The film is a simple production which focuses about life and growing up in Zambia.

It tells the story of how children in a typical community imagine themselves on a film set.

It tells the story of Ken, a young boy who dreams of directing his own movie with a film crew made up of his closest friends.

Ken and his small group of friends set out on a journey to tell an epic story of good versus evil in their innocent imaginative minds.

However, his mother constantly drags him away from his film set and his dreams. Imagination is about self will and determination.

The film was written by Chisi and directed by Jessie and Vatice Mushauko.

BY KAPA187