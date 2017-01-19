Police warns officers illegally setting up road blocks

The Zambia Police Service says some of its officers have started illegally mounting road blocks shortly after Government banned the practice.
Police Spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo said it has come to the attention of Zambia Police Command as well as authorities at the Ministry of Home Affairs that there are some Police Officers who are mounting unauthorized traffic check points on public roads both in the central business district and compounds.
Ms. Katongo said the Police Command would like to remind all officers that the institutional position on the issue of checkpoints still stands and any officer that would be found wanting will be dealt with accordingly.
“Police Command had made it clear that all snap traffic checkpoints should be mounted with authority from Provincial Police Commissioners and that they should be properly devised and coordinated so that they are not an inconvenience to the travelling public,” she said.
Ms. Katongo said traffic officers were advised to devise other means of ensuring compliance on roads such as increased motorised road patrols as opposed to mounting checkpoints and that only justified snap traffic checkpoints will be tolerated.
“We however remind motorists that the reduction in traffic checkpoints should not warrant them to deliberately ignore the dictates of the law and we are sending a timely warning that Zambia Police will where need arises, mount snap traffic checkpoints in order to maintain law and order on the roads.
Furthermore, as Zambia Police we shall continue the joint operations with Road Transport and Safety Agency and other stakeholders on both highways and local routes so as to pounce on all those that would be found not complying with the provisions of the Road Traffic rules and regulations,” she said.
“For Public Service motor vehicles, officers may check the vehicles from areas where they operate from so as to promote high levels of compliance.
She is basically saying they (Th Police) are disorganized,disoriented and not fit for purpose?
In Scotland, a Police officer is a woman’s best friend, they are essentially there to help you. Be it directions, guide or advise and are hugely respected and adored.
The Zambian Police distance themselves from the public for some reason and a complete disgrace. If you need protection, you best to take the law in your own hands
This should trickle down as directives within the Ministry of Home Affairs and the respective Zambia Police Command. No need to bring this to the press. Does it mean those Police officers doing this are not listening to their bosses, and you are trying reaching them via media?
I think this is just window dressing by Zambia Police Spokesperson Esther Mwata Katongo. These load blocks are mounted by junior officers as directed by their seniors who are all struggling to raise money for school fees (schools have opened). I wonder where these officers take their salaries to – is it drinking, girl or boyfriends???
I say so because officers on duty can not leave the station without the knowledge or authority of their superiors or else they will be charged for absenteeism or absconding from duty. Now does Ms. Katongo mean that there is total breakdown in the organization of the Police Service that Officers can be moving around and carrying all sorts of activities without the knowledge of their superiors???
I THINK WE ARE NOT SERIOUS AS A GOVERNMENT.
Kanene, this issue was raised by the public, who were being affected these illegal road blocks, it even on radio and ppl were demanding to know if the ministry has changed it’s position, therefore it’s prudent for the ministry to the announcement public so that the public is aware and can report such corrupt officers to the ministry. Don’t just condemn everything before even look ink at the facts. Good day!