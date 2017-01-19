Police warns officers illegally setting up road blocks



The Zambia Police Service says some of its officers have started illegally mounting road blocks shortly after Government banned the practice.

Police Spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo said it has come to the attention of Zambia Police Command as well as authorities at the Ministry of Home Affairs that there are some Police Officers who are mounting unauthorized traffic check points on public roads both in the central business district and compounds.

Ms. Katongo said the Police Command would like to remind all officers that the institutional position on the issue of checkpoints still stands and any officer that would be found wanting will be dealt with accordingly.

“Police Command had made it clear that all snap traffic checkpoints should be mounted with authority from Provincial Police Commissioners and that they should be properly devised and coordinated so that they are not an inconvenience to the travelling public,” she said.

Ms. Katongo said traffic officers were advised to devise other means of ensuring compliance on roads such as increased motorised road patrols as opposed to mounting checkpoints and that only justified snap traffic checkpoints will be tolerated.

“We however remind motorists that the reduction in traffic checkpoints should not warrant them to deliberately ignore the dictates of the law and we are sending a timely warning that Zambia Police will where need arises, mount snap traffic checkpoints in order to maintain law and order on the roads.

Furthermore, as Zambia Police we shall continue the joint operations with Road Transport and Safety Agency and other stakeholders on both highways and local routes so as to pounce on all those that would be found not complying with the provisions of the Road Traffic rules and regulations,” she said.

“For Public Service motor vehicles, officers may check the vehicles from areas where they operate from so as to promote high levels of compliance.