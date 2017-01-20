Chief warns parents withdrawing children from school

Chief Matipa of the Bisa speaking people of Chilubi Island has warned parents and guardians who withdraw children from school in preference to taking them into fishing camps.

Chief Matipa cautioned parents and guardians to prioritise the education of their children in o to improve the economic status in the area.

He made the stern warning when he addressed community members during a meeting today.

And the traditional leader noted with serious concern that some parents were in the habit of withdrawing children from schools to accompany them in fish camps, something that will no longer be tolerated.

On agriculture, chief Matipa told his subjects that he will soon begin inspecting their fields to ensure that every household had a piece of land from which to grow food.

He charged that farming was important in the fight against hunger and was cardinal in maintaining household food security.

The traditional leader advised his subjects to form cooperatives so that they are able to benefit from the agriculture inputs.

And District commissioner Ernest Bwalya who also attended the meeting with several senior government officials called on the residents to work with the leadership of Chief Matipa.

Mr Bwalya said the traditional leaders’ plans to sensitise people in all the 22 wards of Chilubi on behavioral change to better their lives must be commended by all citizens.