Government says that the earlier outbreaks of armyworms have been contained

DISASTER Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) national co-ordinator Patrick Kangwa says the outbreak of armyworms has normalised in provinces where the outbreak was first reported.

And Mr Kangwa says Government has so far distributed a total of 91,700 litres of chemicals with 81,400 having been sprayed while 42,000 hectares still requires spraying.

Speaking during a press briefing in Lusaka yesterday, Mr Kangwa said the situation has normalised in districts which had high infestation like Chibombo, Chongwe and some parts of the Copperbelt and Southern provinces after various interventions.

“We are glad to report that we have seen the situation normalising in the provinces where we had high infestation in the previous weeks,” he said.

Mr Kangwa said 22,700 litres of chemicals are needed to be sprayed in newly affected provinces, namely Eastern, Luapula and Southern.

“Today we will be distributing 15,000 litres which will ensure that we are able to take care of the hot spots,” he said.

Mr Kangwa said a committee of scientists and researchers set up by Government and other stakeholders is on the ground and will report their findings tomorrow.

He appealed to members of the public who have not yet received chemicals to urgently inform the DMMU.

Mr Kangwa assured the nation that the ongoing operation has not received a single report of areas where the chemicals are not effective to tackle the pests.