The Week in Pictures

0
0 views

1

Zambia Army intake 15 of 1987 Brig General Blackson Nyoni paying a courtesy call on First Republican Dr Kenneth Kaunda at his Office
Zambia Army colonel of intake 15 of 1987 greet First Republican Dr Kenneth Kaunda at his Offices

2

Zambia Army colonel of intake 15 of 1987 greet First Republican Dr Kenneth Kaunda at his Offices
Zambia Army intake 15 of 1987 Brig General Blackson Nyoni paying a courtesy call on First Republican Dr Kenneth Kaunda at his Office

3

First Republican Dr Kenneth Kaunda with Zambia Army intake 15 of 1987 when they paid a courtesy call on him at his Office
First Republican Dr Kenneth Kaunda with Zambia Army intake 15 of 1987 when they paid a courtesy call on him at his Office

4

Zambia Army intake 15 of 1987 Brig General Blackson Nyoni presents a Momento to First Republican Dr Kenneth Kaunda when they paid a courtesy call on him at his Office
Zambia Army intake 15 of 1987 Brig General Blackson Nyoni presents a Momento to First Republican Dr Kenneth Kaunda when they paid a courtesy call on him at his Office

5

Zambian Battalion(ZAMBATT 3) during the official opening of the Pre-Deployment Training at Nanking Army Battle Training Area
Zambian Battalion(ZAMBATT 3) during the official opening of the Pre-Deployment Training at Nanking Army Battle Training Area

6

Zambian Battalion(ZAMBATT 3) during the official opening of the Pre-Deployment Training at Nanking Army Battle Training Area
Zambian Battalion(ZAMBATT 3) during the official opening of the Pre-Deployment Training at Nanking Army Battle Training Area

7

Zambian Battalion(ZAMBATT 3) Commence Training at Nanking Army Battle Training Area, This was during the official opening of the Pre-Deployment Training
Zambian Battalion(ZAMBATT 3) Commence Training at Nanking Army Battle Training Area, This was during the official opening of the Pre-Deployment Training

8

Zambian Battalion(ZAMBATT 3) Commence Training at Nanking Army Battle Training Area, This was during the official opening of the Pre-Deployment Training
Zambian Battalion(ZAMBATT 3) Commence Training at Nanking Army Battle Training Area, This was during the official opening of the Pre-Deployment Training

9

Zambian Battalion(ZAMBATT 3) during the official opening of the Pre-Deployment Training at Nanking Army Battle Training Area
Zambian Battalion(ZAMBATT 3) during the official opening of the Pre-Deployment Training at Nanking Army Battle Training Area

10

Zambian Battalion(ZAMBATT 3) during the official opening of the Pre-Deployment Training at Nanking Army Battle Training Area
Zambian Battalion(ZAMBATT 3) during the official opening of the Pre-Deployment Training at Nanking Army Battle Training Area

11

Zambian Battalion(ZAMBATT 3) during the official opening of the Pre-Deployment Training at Nanking Army Battle Training Area
Zambian Battalion(ZAMBATT 3) during the official opening of the Pre-Deployment Training at Nanking Army Battle Training Area

12

13

14

Copperbelt Police Commissioner Charity Katanga inspecting mealie meal destined to be smuggled to neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). By RABECCA CHIPANTA
Copperbelt Police Commissioner Charity Katanga inspecting mealie meal destined to be smuggled to neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). By RABECCA CHIPANTA

15

Ministry of Energy Permanent Secretary Emeldah Chola(c),Energy Regulation Director General Engineer Joseph Ng'ang'a(l) and COMESA Director of Human Resource and Administration in Charge Victoria Mwewa(r) chats during the official opening of the 7th Regional Association of Energy Regulators Annual General Meeting in Lusaka
Ministry of Energy Permanent Secretary Emeldah Chola(c),Energy Regulation Director General Engineer Joseph Ng’ang’a(l) and COMESA Director of Human Resource and Administration in Charge Victoria Mwewa(r) chats during the official opening of the 7th Regional Association of Energy Regulators Annual General Meeting in Lusaka

16

Energy Regulation Director General Engineer Joseph Ng'ang'a(l) explaining to Ministry of Energy Permanent Secretary Emeldah Chola(r) during the official opening of the 7th Regional Association of Energy Regulators Annual General Meeting in Lusaka
Energy Regulation Director General Engineer Joseph Ng’ang’a(l) explaining to Ministry of Energy Permanent Secretary Emeldah Chola(r) during the official opening of the 7th Regional Association of Energy Regulators Annual General Meeting in Lusaka

17

COMMUNITY Markets for Conservation (COMACO) founder and president Dr Dale Lewis introducing members of staff to Eastern Province Minister Makebi Zulu when the minister toured the hub in Chipata
COMMUNITY Markets for Conservation (COMACO) founder and president Dr Dale Lewis introducing members of staff to Eastern Province Minister Makebi Zulu when the minister toured the hub in Chipata

18

COMMUNITY Markets for Conservation (COMACO) founder and president Dr Dale Lewis introducing members of staff to Eastern Province Minister Makebi Zulu when the minister toured the hub in Chipata
COMMUNITY Markets for Conservation (COMACO) founder and president Dr Dale Lewis introducing members of staff to Eastern Province Minister Makebi Zulu when the minister toured the hub in Chipata

19

Eastern Province Minister Makebi Zulu(in black suit), Community Markets for Conservation (COMACO) founder and president Dr Dale Lewis listening to Comaco production manager Shula Chisanga at Comaco hub in Chipata
Eastern Province Minister Makebi Zulu(in black suit), Community Markets for Conservation (COMACO) founder and president Dr Dale Lewis listening to Comaco production manager Shula Chisanga at Comaco hub in Chipata

20

The driver of the Toyota IST Reg No. ALV 5737 plunged into the drainage system along the Independence Highway opposite NAPSA Building in Solwezi on Tuesday night and escaped death. The unidentified driver is, however, on the run
The driver of the Toyota IST Reg No. ALV 5737 plunged into the drainage system along the Independence Highway opposite NAPSA Building in Solwezi on Tuesday night and escaped death. The unidentified driver is, however, on the run

21

Lukashya Independent Member of Parliament Mwenya Munkonge and Lusenga Ward Councilor Peter Kampambwe inspect a girl’s dormitory at the upgraded Munkonge primary School to a Secondary in Chief Munkonge’s area in Kasama today. Looking on is School head teacher Phebby Sikazwe
Lukashya Independent Member of Parliament Mwenya Munkonge and Lusenga Ward Councilor Peter Kampambwe inspect a girl’s dormitory at the upgraded Munkonge primary School to a Secondary in Chief Munkonge’s area in Kasama today. Looking on is School head teacher Phebby Sikazwe

22

Government has launched this year’s Indoor Residential Spray (IRS) against Malaria for North-Western province. Above, From left to right, Acting Solwezi District Health Director Hillary Luputa, District Administrative officer Chris Nyungila and Acting provincial medical officer Dr Evans Tulisha during the launch of the IRS at Mitec market in Solwezi
Government has launched this year’s Indoor Residential Spray (IRS) against Malaria for North-Western province. Above, From left to right, Acting Solwezi District Health Director Hillary Luputa, District Administrative officer Chris Nyungila and Acting provincial medical officer Dr Evans Tulisha during the launch of the IRS at Mitec market in Solwezi

23

From Left to Right) Southern Province Permanent Secretary Mr. Sibanze Simuchoba, Monze District Council Chairperson Mr. Bisha Munsaka, Namwala District Commissioner Ms Mary Sakala, government and World Vision officials pose for a photo after the launch of Re-aligning Agriculture and Water Sanitation and Health Hygiene(WASH) for Nutrition(RAGWA-NUT) project yesterday that would be implemented by World Vision and Jesus Cares Ministries in Monze, Namwala, and Sinazongwe. The project is expected to upscale nutrition and would target a total of 452,094 people in the three Districts.
From Left to Right) Southern Province Permanent Secretary Mr. Sibanze Simuchoba, Monze District Council Chairperson Mr. Bisha Munsaka, Namwala District Commissioner Ms Mary Sakala, government and World Vision officials pose for a photo after the launch of Re-aligning Agriculture and Water Sanitation and Health Hygiene(WASH) for Nutrition(RAGWA-NUT) project yesterday that would be implemented by World Vision and Jesus Cares Ministries in Monze, Namwala, and Sinazongwe. The project is expected to upscale nutrition and would target a total of 452,094 people in the three Districts.

24

(From left to right) Monze District Commissioners Mr .Cyprian Hamanyanga, Chiefttainess Choongo of Monze District, world Vision Human Resource Director Mr. Mubita Mukelabai, Southern Province Permanent Secretary Mr. Sibanze Simuchoba, Monze District Council Chairperson Mr. Bisha Munsaka(far left white shirt and tie) and a senior government officials pose for a photo after the launch of Re-aligning Agriculture and Water Sanitation and Health Hygiene(WASH) for Nutrition(RAGWA-NUT) project
(From left to right) Monze District Commissioners Mr .Cyprian Hamanyanga, Chiefttainess Choongo of Monze District, world Vision Human Resource Director Mr. Mubita Mukelabai, Southern Province Permanent Secretary Mr. Sibanze Simuchoba, Monze District Council Chairperson Mr. Bisha Munsaka(far left white shirt and tie) and a senior government officials pose for a photo after the launch of Re-aligning Agriculture and Water Sanitation and Health Hygiene(WASH) for Nutrition(RAGWA-NUT) project

25

Southern Province Permanent Secretary Mr. Sibanze Simuchoba delivering his speech when he officially launched the of Re-aligning Agriculture and Water Sanitation and Health Hygiene(WASH) for Nutrition(RAGWA-NUT) project yesterday that has been co-funded by The European Union (EU) and World Vision at a total cost of Euros 1.1 Million yesterday. The project would run for 36 months from November 2016 to December 2019.
Southern Province Permanent Secretary Mr. Sibanze Simuchoba delivering his speech when he officially launched the of Re-aligning Agriculture and Water Sanitation and Health Hygiene(WASH) for Nutrition(RAGWA-NUT) project yesterday that has been co-funded by The European Union (EU) and World Vision at a total cost of Euros 1.1 Million yesterday. The project would run for 36 months from November 2016 to December 2019.

26

The ministry of Health in North-Western province has launched (IRS) Indoor Residential Spraying to curb down the spread of Malaria in the region. Above, Sprayer operator Cynthia Namukonda, during the launch of the IRS at Mitec market in Solwezi
The ministry of Health in North-Western province has launched (IRS) Indoor Residential Spraying to curb down the spread of Malaria in the region. Above, Sprayer operator Cynthia Namukonda, during the launch of the IRS at Mitec market in Solwezi

27

Acting Agriculture Minister who is also Minister of Livestock and Fisheries Michael Katambo pays his last respect to the late former Minister of Agriculture in the MMD government Misheck Chiinda at the Anglican Cathedral of the Holy cross in lusaka
Acting Agriculture Minister who is also Minister of Livestock and Fisheries Michael Katambo pays his last respect to the late former Minister of Agriculture in the MMD government Misheck Chiinda at the Anglican Cathedral of the Holy cross in lusaka

28

Ndola District Patriotic Front (PF) members on Wednesday staged a solidarity march from their office to Cabinet Office in support of President Edgar Lungu
Ndola District Patriotic Front (PF) members on Wednesday staged a solidarity march from their office to Cabinet Office in support of President Edgar Lungu

29

Copperbelt Province Minister, Bowman Lusambo, addresses ex-miners at the civic center in Kitwe. Next to him is Kitwe Mayor, Christopher Kang'ombe.
Copperbelt Province Minister, Bowman Lusambo, addresses ex-miners at the civic center in Kitwe. Next to him is Kitwe Mayor, Christopher Kang’ombe.

30

Copperbelt Province Minister, Bowman Lusambo, addresses Mopani Copper Mines management when he visited the Head Office in Kitwe
Copperbelt Province Minister, Bowman Lusambo, addresses Mopani Copper Mines management when he visited the Head Office in Kitwe

31

Copperbelt Province Minister, Bowman Lusambo, addresses Mopani Copper Mines management when he visited the Head Office in Kitwe
Copperbelt Province Minister, Bowman Lusambo, addresses Mopani Copper Mines management when he visited the Head Office in Kitwe

32

Copperbelt Province Minister, Bowman Lusambo, listens to Mopani Copper Mines Chief Executive Officer, Johan Jansen, in Kitwe
Copperbelt Province Minister, Bowman Lusambo, listens to Mopani Copper Mines Chief Executive Officer, Johan Jansen, in Kitwe

33

Copperbelt Province Minister, Bowman Lusambo, inspects a vegetable nursery at Chombwe Correctional Centre in Masaiti District. Picture by Tisa Banda-Nkhoma/ZANIS.
Copperbelt Province Minister, Bowman Lusambo, inspects a vegetable nursery at Chombwe Correctional Centre in Masaiti District. Picture by Tisa Banda-Nkhoma/ZANIS.

34

Copperbelt Province Minister, Bowman Lusambo addresses inmates at Chombwe Correctional Centre in Masaiti District, to whom he donated a cow on behalf of President Edgar Lungu on Thursday. Picture by Tisa Banda-Nkhoma/ZANIS.
Copperbelt Province Minister, Bowman Lusambo addresses inmates at Chombwe Correctional Centre in Masaiti District, to whom he donated a cow on behalf of President Edgar Lungu on Thursday. Picture by Tisa Banda-Nkhoma/ZANIS.

35

Copperbelt Province Minister, Bowman Lusambo was in Masaiti District on Thursday to inspect farms at Chondwe Correctional Centre. Picture by Tisa Banda-Nkhoma/ZANIS
Copperbelt Province Minister, Bowman Lusambo was in Masaiti District on Thursday to inspect farms at Chondwe Correctional Centre. Picture by Tisa Banda-Nkhoma/ZANIS

36

Members of the 'Association of Vendors and Marketeers in Zambia and the Nationa Traders and Marketeers Association of Zambia, yesterday staged on a solidarity match to register their removal from Kitwe's Central Business District by the Kitwe City Council.
Members of the ‘Association of Vendors and Marketeers in Zambia and the Nationa Traders and Marketeers Association of Zambia, yesterday staged on a solidarity match to register their removal from Kitwe’s Central Business District by the Kitwe City Council.

37

Copperbelt Province Minister, Bowman Lusambo, inspects a maize farm at Chombwe Correctional Centre in Masaiti District, which had been affected by stock borers but has survived due to government’s quick intervention of buying pesticides for affected crops. Picture by Tisa Banda-Nkhoma/ZANIS.
Copperbelt Province Minister, Bowman Lusambo, inspects a maize farm at Chombwe Correctional Centre in Masaiti District, which had been affected by stock borers but has survived due to government’s quick intervention of buying pesticides for affected crops. Picture by Tisa Banda-Nkhoma/ZANIS.

38

Copperbelt Province Minister, Bowman Lusambo, inspects a maize farm at Chombwe Correctional Centre in Masaiti District, which had been affected by stock borers but has survived due to government’s quick intervention of buying pesticides for affected crops. Picture by Tisa Banda-Nkhoma/ZANIS.
Copperbelt Province Minister, Bowman Lusambo, inspects a maize farm at Chombwe Correctional Centre in Masaiti District, which had been affected by stock borers but has survived due to government’s quick intervention of buying pesticides for affected crops. Picture by Tisa Banda-Nkhoma/ZANIS.

39

Copperbelt Province Minister, Bowman Lusambo, inspects a maize farm at Chombwe Correctional Centre in Masaiti District, which had been affected by stock borers but has survived due to government’s quick intervention of buying pesticides for affected crops. Picture by Tisa Banda-Nkhoma/ZANIS.
Copperbelt Province Minister, Bowman Lusambo, inspects a maize farm at Chombwe Correctional Centre in Masaiti District, which had been affected by stock borers but has survived due to government’s quick intervention of buying pesticides for affected crops. Picture by Tisa Banda-Nkhoma/ZANIS.

40

Copperbelt Province Minister, Bowman Lusambo, inspects a 20 hectare farm at at Chombwe Correctional Centre in Masaiti District. Picture by Tisa Banda-Nkhoma/ZANIS.
Copperbelt Province Minister, Bowman Lusambo, inspects a 20 hectare farm at at Chombwe Correctional Centre in Masaiti District. Picture by Tisa Banda-Nkhoma/ZANIS.

41

Copperbelt Province Minister, Bowman Lusambo, slashes at Chombwe Primary School when he visited the area in Masaiti District on Thursday. Picture by Tisa Banda-Nkhoma/ZANIS.
Copperbelt Province Minister, Bowman Lusambo, slashes at Chombwe Primary School when he visited the area in Masaiti District on Thursday. Picture by Tisa Banda-Nkhoma/ZANIS.

42

Copperbelt Province Minister, Bowman Lusambo, greets a pupil at Chombwe Primary School when he visited the area in Masaiti District on Thursday. Picture by Tisa Banda-Nkhoma/ZANIS.
Copperbelt Province Minister, Bowman Lusambo, greets a pupil at Chombwe Primary School when he visited the area in Masaiti District on Thursday. Picture by Tisa Banda-Nkhoma/ZANIS.

43

This classroom block at Chombwe Primary School when he visited the area in Masaiti District has been in this deplorable state with cracks and no roof for the past 2 years. This came to light when Copperbelt Province Minister, Bowman Lusambo visited the school on Thursday, much to his dismay. Picture by Tisa Banda-Nkhoma/ZANIS.
This classroom block at Chombwe Primary School when he visited the area in Masaiti District has been in this deplorable state with cracks and no roof for the past 2 years. This came to light when Copperbelt Province Minister, Bowman Lusambo visited the school on Thursday, much to his dismay. Picture by Tisa Banda-Nkhoma/ZANIS.

44

Copperbelt Province Minister, Bowman Lusambo inspects the new Chombwe Rural Health Centre in Masaiti District with in-charge, Tyson Chanda. Picture by Tisa Banda-Nkhoma/ZANIS.
Copperbelt Province Minister, Bowman Lusambo inspects the new Chombwe Rural Health Centre in Masaiti District with in-charge, Tyson Chanda. Picture by Tisa Banda-Nkhoma/ZANIS.

45

North- Western Patriotic Front (PF) executive committee has unanimously endorsed the candidatures of President Edgar Lungu for 2021 general elections. Above, PF provincial chairman Emmanuel Chihili (middle in glasses) flanked by the provincial Information and Publicity secretary Edwin Sekelechi (l) and provincial youth vice chairperson Jackson Kungo (r ) during the announcement in the minister’s hall on Solwezi
North- Western Patriotic Front (PF) executive committee has unanimously endorsed the candidatures of President Edgar Lungu for 2021 general elections. Above, PF provincial chairman Emmanuel Chihili (middle in glasses) flanked by the provincial Information and Publicity secretary Edwin Sekelechi (l) and provincial youth vice chairperson Jackson Kungo (r ) during the announcement in the minister’s hall on Solwezi

46

Lukashya Independent Member of Parliament Mwenya Munkonge and Lusenga Ward Councilor Peter Kampambwe when he conducted the on the spot check of Mukanga bridge on Mukanga river which connects Twenty and Kabila villages in Chief Munkonge’s area in Kasama
Lukashya Independent Member of Parliament Mwenya Munkonge and Lusenga Ward Councilor Peter Kampambwe when he conducted the on the spot check of Mukanga bridge on Mukanga river which connects Twenty and Kabila villages in Chief Munkonge’s area in Kasama

47

Lukashya Independent Member of Parliament Mwenya Munkonge with a resident of Twenty village Justine Mutale checks on portal frames bought for the construction of Mukanga bridge on Mukanga river which connects Twenty and Kabila villages in Chief Munkonge’s area in Kasama
Lukashya Independent Member of Parliament Mwenya Munkonge with a resident of Twenty village Justine Mutale checks on portal frames bought for the construction of Mukanga bridge on Mukanga river which connects Twenty and Kabila villages in Chief Munkonge’s area in Kasama

48

A Lusaka trader moving his merchandise on the Road
A Lusaka trader moving his merchandise on the Road

49

A Lusaka trader moving his merchandise on the Road
A Lusaka trader moving his merchandise on the Road

50

Lusaka Trader selling on the Street
Lusaka Trader selling on the Street

51

A Woman passing through uncollected garbage at UB Market in Mansa Town.
A Woman passing through uncollected garbage at UB Market in Mansa Town.

52

A cyclist passing through uncollected garbage at UB Market in Mansa Town.
A cyclist passing through uncollected garbage at UB Market in Mansa Town.

53

The construction of UB Market in Mansa has taken off after Government Paid the contractor. Here, workers found working on the project. Picture by Kelly Sinyangwe/ZANIS
The construction of UB Market in Mansa has taken off after Government Paid the contractor.
Here, workers found working on the project.
Picture by Kelly Sinyangwe/ZANIS

54

The municipal council in Mansa have started unblocking the drainages following the heavy Rainfall the town is experiencing. Picture by Loreen Maseka/ZANIS
The municipal council in Mansa have started unblocking the drainages following the heavy Rainfall the town is experiencing.
Picture by Loreen Maseka/ZANIS

55

The new Chombwe Rural Health Centre in Masaiti District health centre is being constructed by the community and will house, among other things, a maternity ward and a post-recovery room. Copperbelt Province Minister, Bowman Lusambo has, on behalf of his family, donated 20 pockets of cement. Picture by Tisa Banda-Nkhoma/ZANIS.
The new Chombwe Rural Health Centre in Masaiti District health centre is being constructed by the community and will house, among other things, a maternity ward and a post-recovery room. Copperbelt Province Minister, Bowman Lusambo has, on behalf of his family, donated 20 pockets of cement. Picture by Tisa Banda-Nkhoma/ZANIS.

56

Lukashya Independent Member of Parliament Mwenya Munkonge and Lusenga Ward Councilor Peter Kampambwe inspect a girl’s dormitory at the upgraded Munkonge primary School to a Secondary in Chief Munkonge’s area in Kasama today. Looking on is School head teacher Phebby Sikazwe
Lukashya Independent Member of Parliament Mwenya Munkonge and Lusenga Ward Councilor Peter Kampambwe (red shirt) inspect a borehole at Munkonge health Centre in Kasama

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here