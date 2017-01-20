LifestylePhoto Gallery The Week in Pictures January 20, 2017 0 0 views Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet 1Zambia Army colonel of intake 15 of 1987 greet First Republican Dr Kenneth Kaunda at his Offices 2Zambia Army intake 15 of 1987 Brig General Blackson Nyoni paying a courtesy call on First Republican Dr Kenneth Kaunda at his Office 3First Republican Dr Kenneth Kaunda with Zambia Army intake 15 of 1987 when they paid a courtesy call on him at his Office 4Zambia Army intake 15 of 1987 Brig General Blackson Nyoni presents a Momento to First Republican Dr Kenneth Kaunda when they paid a courtesy call on him at his Office 5Zambian Battalion(ZAMBATT 3) during the official opening of the Pre-Deployment Training at Nanking Army Battle Training Area 6Zambian Battalion(ZAMBATT 3) during the official opening of the Pre-Deployment Training at Nanking Army Battle Training Area 7Zambian Battalion(ZAMBATT 3) Commence Training at Nanking Army Battle Training Area, This was during the official opening of the Pre-Deployment Training 8Zambian Battalion(ZAMBATT 3) Commence Training at Nanking Army Battle Training Area, This was during the official opening of the Pre-Deployment Training 9Zambian Battalion(ZAMBATT 3) during the official opening of the Pre-Deployment Training at Nanking Army Battle Training Area 10Zambian Battalion(ZAMBATT 3) during the official opening of the Pre-Deployment Training at Nanking Army Battle Training Area 11Zambian Battalion(ZAMBATT 3) during the official opening of the Pre-Deployment Training at Nanking Army Battle Training Area 12 13 14Copperbelt Police Commissioner Charity Katanga inspecting mealie meal destined to be smuggled to neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). By RABECCA CHIPANTA 15Ministry of Energy Permanent Secretary Emeldah Chola(c),Energy Regulation Director General Engineer Joseph Ng’ang’a(l) and COMESA Director of Human Resource and Administration in Charge Victoria Mwewa(r) chats during the official opening of the 7th Regional Association of Energy Regulators Annual General Meeting in Lusaka 16Energy Regulation Director General Engineer Joseph Ng’ang’a(l) explaining to Ministry of Energy Permanent Secretary Emeldah Chola(r) during the official opening of the 7th Regional Association of Energy Regulators Annual General Meeting in Lusaka 17COMMUNITY Markets for Conservation (COMACO) founder and president Dr Dale Lewis introducing members of staff to Eastern Province Minister Makebi Zulu when the minister toured the hub in Chipata 18COMMUNITY Markets for Conservation (COMACO) founder and president Dr Dale Lewis introducing members of staff to Eastern Province Minister Makebi Zulu when the minister toured the hub in Chipata 19Eastern Province Minister Makebi Zulu(in black suit), Community Markets for Conservation (COMACO) founder and president Dr Dale Lewis listening to Comaco production manager Shula Chisanga at Comaco hub in Chipata 20The driver of the Toyota IST Reg No. ALV 5737 plunged into the drainage system along the Independence Highway opposite NAPSA Building in Solwezi on Tuesday night and escaped death. The unidentified driver is, however, on the run 21Lukashya Independent Member of Parliament Mwenya Munkonge and Lusenga Ward Councilor Peter Kampambwe inspect a girl’s dormitory at the upgraded Munkonge primary School to a Secondary in Chief Munkonge’s area in Kasama today. Looking on is School head teacher Phebby Sikazwe 22Government has launched this year’s Indoor Residential Spray (IRS) against Malaria for North-Western province. Above, From left to right, Acting Solwezi District Health Director Hillary Luputa, District Administrative officer Chris Nyungila and Acting provincial medical officer Dr Evans Tulisha during the launch of the IRS at Mitec market in Solwezi 23From Left to Right) Southern Province Permanent Secretary Mr. Sibanze Simuchoba, Monze District Council Chairperson Mr. Bisha Munsaka, Namwala District Commissioner Ms Mary Sakala, government and World Vision officials pose for a photo after the launch of Re-aligning Agriculture and Water Sanitation and Health Hygiene(WASH) for Nutrition(RAGWA-NUT) project yesterday that would be implemented by World Vision and Jesus Cares Ministries in Monze, Namwala, and Sinazongwe. The project is expected to upscale nutrition and would target a total of 452,094 people in the three Districts. 24(From left to right) Monze District Commissioners Mr .Cyprian Hamanyanga, Chiefttainess Choongo of Monze District, world Vision Human Resource Director Mr. Mubita Mukelabai, Southern Province Permanent Secretary Mr. Sibanze Simuchoba, Monze District Council Chairperson Mr. Bisha Munsaka(far left white shirt and tie) and a senior government officials pose for a photo after the launch of Re-aligning Agriculture and Water Sanitation and Health Hygiene(WASH) for Nutrition(RAGWA-NUT) project 25Southern Province Permanent Secretary Mr. Sibanze Simuchoba delivering his speech when he officially launched the of Re-aligning Agriculture and Water Sanitation and Health Hygiene(WASH) for Nutrition(RAGWA-NUT) project yesterday that has been co-funded by The European Union (EU) and World Vision at a total cost of Euros 1.1 Million yesterday. The project would run for 36 months from November 2016 to December 2019. 26The ministry of Health in North-Western province has launched (IRS) Indoor Residential Spraying to curb down the spread of Malaria in the region. Above, Sprayer operator Cynthia Namukonda, during the launch of the IRS at Mitec market in Solwezi 27Acting Agriculture Minister who is also Minister of Livestock and Fisheries Michael Katambo pays his last respect to the late former Minister of Agriculture in the MMD government Misheck Chiinda at the Anglican Cathedral of the Holy cross in lusaka 28Ndola District Patriotic Front (PF) members on Wednesday staged a solidarity march from their office to Cabinet Office in support of President Edgar Lungu 29Copperbelt Province Minister, Bowman Lusambo, addresses ex-miners at the civic center in Kitwe. Next to him is Kitwe Mayor, Christopher Kang’ombe. 30Copperbelt Province Minister, Bowman Lusambo, addresses Mopani Copper Mines management when he visited the Head Office in Kitwe 31Copperbelt Province Minister, Bowman Lusambo, addresses Mopani Copper Mines management when he visited the Head Office in Kitwe 32Copperbelt Province Minister, Bowman Lusambo, listens to Mopani Copper Mines Chief Executive Officer, Johan Jansen, in Kitwe 33Copperbelt Province Minister, Bowman Lusambo, inspects a vegetable nursery at Chombwe Correctional Centre in Masaiti District. Picture by Tisa Banda-Nkhoma/ZANIS. 34Copperbelt Province Minister, Bowman Lusambo addresses inmates at Chombwe Correctional Centre in Masaiti District, to whom he donated a cow on behalf of President Edgar Lungu on Thursday. Picture by Tisa Banda-Nkhoma/ZANIS. 35Copperbelt Province Minister, Bowman Lusambo was in Masaiti District on Thursday to inspect farms at Chondwe Correctional Centre. Picture by Tisa Banda-Nkhoma/ZANIS 36Members of the ‘Association of Vendors and Marketeers in Zambia and the Nationa Traders and Marketeers Association of Zambia, yesterday staged on a solidarity match to register their removal from Kitwe’s Central Business District by the Kitwe City Council. 37Copperbelt Province Minister, Bowman Lusambo, inspects a maize farm at Chombwe Correctional Centre in Masaiti District, which had been affected by stock borers but has survived due to government’s quick intervention of buying pesticides for affected crops. Picture by Tisa Banda-Nkhoma/ZANIS. 38Copperbelt Province Minister, Bowman Lusambo, inspects a maize farm at Chombwe Correctional Centre in Masaiti District, which had been affected by stock borers but has survived due to government’s quick intervention of buying pesticides for affected crops. Picture by Tisa Banda-Nkhoma/ZANIS. 39Copperbelt Province Minister, Bowman Lusambo, inspects a maize farm at Chombwe Correctional Centre in Masaiti District, which had been affected by stock borers but has survived due to government’s quick intervention of buying pesticides for affected crops. Picture by Tisa Banda-Nkhoma/ZANIS. 40Copperbelt Province Minister, Bowman Lusambo, inspects a 20 hectare farm at at Chombwe Correctional Centre in Masaiti District. Picture by Tisa Banda-Nkhoma/ZANIS. 41Copperbelt Province Minister, Bowman Lusambo, slashes at Chombwe Primary School when he visited the area in Masaiti District on Thursday. Picture by Tisa Banda-Nkhoma/ZANIS. 42Copperbelt Province Minister, Bowman Lusambo, greets a pupil at Chombwe Primary School when he visited the area in Masaiti District on Thursday. Picture by Tisa Banda-Nkhoma/ZANIS. 43This classroom block at Chombwe Primary School when he visited the area in Masaiti District has been in this deplorable state with cracks and no roof for the past 2 years. This came to light when Copperbelt Province Minister, Bowman Lusambo visited the school on Thursday, much to his dismay. Picture by Tisa Banda-Nkhoma/ZANIS. 44Copperbelt Province Minister, Bowman Lusambo inspects the new Chombwe Rural Health Centre in Masaiti District with in-charge, Tyson Chanda. Picture by Tisa Banda-Nkhoma/ZANIS. 45North- Western Patriotic Front (PF) executive committee has unanimously endorsed the candidatures of President Edgar Lungu for 2021 general elections. Above, PF provincial chairman Emmanuel Chihili (middle in glasses) flanked by the provincial Information and Publicity secretary Edwin Sekelechi (l) and provincial youth vice chairperson Jackson Kungo (r ) during the announcement in the minister’s hall on Solwezi 46Lukashya Independent Member of Parliament Mwenya Munkonge and Lusenga Ward Councilor Peter Kampambwe when he conducted the on the spot check of Mukanga bridge on Mukanga river which connects Twenty and Kabila villages in Chief Munkonge’s area in Kasama 47Lukashya Independent Member of Parliament Mwenya Munkonge with a resident of Twenty village Justine Mutale checks on portal frames bought for the construction of Mukanga bridge on Mukanga river which connects Twenty and Kabila villages in Chief Munkonge’s area in Kasama 48A Lusaka trader moving his merchandise on the Road 49A Lusaka trader moving his merchandise on the Road 50Lusaka Trader selling on the Street 51A Woman passing through uncollected garbage at UB Market in Mansa Town. 52A cyclist passing through uncollected garbage at UB Market in Mansa Town. 53The construction of UB Market in Mansa has taken off after Government Paid the contractor.Here, workers found working on the project.Picture by Kelly Sinyangwe/ZANIS 54The municipal council in Mansa have started unblocking the drainages following the heavy Rainfall the town is experiencing.Picture by Loreen Maseka/ZANIS 55The new Chombwe Rural Health Centre in Masaiti District health centre is being constructed by the community and will house, among other things, a maternity ward and a post-recovery room. Copperbelt Province Minister, Bowman Lusambo has, on behalf of his family, donated 20 pockets of cement. Picture by Tisa Banda-Nkhoma/ZANIS. 56Lukashya Independent Member of Parliament Mwenya Munkonge and Lusenga Ward Councilor Peter Kampambwe (red shirt) inspect a borehole at Munkonge health Centre in Kasama Loading...