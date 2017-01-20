Three health posts completed in Mitete District 

Three out of six Health Posts being constructed under the 650 project have been completed in Mitete District in Western province .

Mitete District Commissioner (DC) Alfred Miyato says that the remaining three are on slab level.

The three health posts that have been completed are Mbangweta, Manjolo and Mambungo health posts .

He said Mbangweta health post is already operational.

Mr. Miyato explainmed that Manjolo and Mambungo Health Posts will be handed over and open to the public next week.

The DC says the remaining three (3) to be built in Lupui, Washishi and Chinonwe will also be completed and handed over to the public before the end of the year.

Mr. Miyato said once all the six health posts will be completed it will enable Government to provide primary health care services as close to home as possible.

And speaking in a separate interview, Sianga Sianga of Mbangweta area in Mitete district thanked Government for fulfilling its promise to the people in the area.

Mr. Sianga said it was hard for the communities in the area to access proper medical care as health facilities available are far.

He added that with the construction of the health posts in every district, distance will not be a problem anymore.