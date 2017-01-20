Zambian Doctor appointed to FIFA Medical Committee

FIFA has appointed Zambian physician Dr. Joseph Kabungo to its Medical Committee.

Dr Kabungo will join 12 member Medical Committee which will be chaired by Belgian physician Dr. Michel D’Hooghe.

Dr Kabungo was Zambia National Football team doctor from 2003 to 2016.

Dr Kabungo currently serves on the FAZ and CAF Medical Committees, he is also FIFA Doping Control Officer.

FIFA has nine committees which are Governance Committee, Finance Committee, Development Committee, Organising Committee for FIFA Competitions, Football Stakeholders Committee, Member Associations Committee, Players’ Status Committee, Referees Committee, and Medical Committee