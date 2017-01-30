AU applauds peaceful Zambia, congratulates Lungu on re-election

The African Union has congratulated President Edgar Lungu for his re-election in the 2016 general elections at the official opening ceremony of the 28th ordinary session of the African Union today.
And the African Union has also applauded Zambians and its leadership for the continued peace that the country has enjoyed for a long time now.
ZANIS reports that Chairperson of the African Union Commission Nkosazana Dilamini Zuma recognised and hailed President Lungu in her opening remarks during the official opening of the summit.
And President Edgar Lungu has held talks with the President of Togo Faure Gnassingbe in Addis Ababa Ethiopia.
The two leaders met on Monday and exchanged ideas on various issues affecting their countries.
President Lungu said Zambia has for a long time depended on copper as its main economic activity but now is diversifying the economy to other areas such as agriculture.
The President proposed an agenda which would look at ways in which both the Togolese and Zambian business men and women, technocrats and government officials can share notes.
He said the move will open up new economic investment opportunities and expand those that are already in existence.
President Lungu called for the two countries to cooperate and strengthen their relations for the benefit of the people in the two countries.
He said he was looking forward to meet with the Togolese President to discuss how best the two countries can exchange notes to push the development agenda forward.
“We also want our people to also come to Togo and explore possible areas of investment, because as government we don’t create jobs we just provide land, policy guidelines and law. I don’t see why outsiders should invest in Africa we can have Zambians invest in Togo and the Togolese people to invest in Zambia. And I think this is the way we should build our pan Africanism” said President Lungu.
He said Zambia has had challenges in the energy sector owing to its dependence on hydro powered electricity hence the country is now exploring the area of solar energy
And President Gnassingbe told President Lungu that his country wants to learn more from Zambia in the energy sector especially solar energy.
He said the rate of access to electricity in Togo was as low as 36 percent in urban areas and six percent in rural areas.
“We want to learn from Zambia in the solar energy because most people in the rural areas have no access to electricity,” he said.
President Gnassingbe said the only way Togo can improve access to electricity and agriculture activities was through solar energy and that half of the power comes from Nigeria and Ghana.
He added that his country is also into mining phosphate and lamented that the prices of the mineral on the world market fluctuate.
President Gnassingbe said his country like Zambia is also exploring the idea of diversifying into the agriculture sector and that his country depends more on integration with other countries
President Gnassingbe said he wanted Zambia and Togo to exchange notes and learn from each other on how to harness a vibrant civil society which can work with the government without necessarily undermining the authority of the state.
He pointed out that African needs to reach a consensus on how to deal with certain issues
The Togolese President told President Lungu that West African countries such as Mali, Niger Nigeria, and Chad face a lot of security challenges.
President Gnassingbe said if left unchecked all the resources channelled towards development would go towards addressing issues on security.
He said he also wanted to learn more from Zambia on the issues of private and public sector development as governments can only provide an enabling environment and a good framework.
President Gnassingbe said the move may result into job creation for the people of the two countries.
President Lungu is the current chairperson on the Security Council of the African Union
