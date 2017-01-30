Lwandamina guides Young Africans to top of the table

George Lwandamina on Sunday guided Young Africans to the summit of the Tanzanian league table for the first this season.

The defending champions beat 9th placed Mwadui FC 2-1 at home in Dar-es-Salaam to topple archrivals Simba who had been in the driving seat since August.

Young Africans now enjoy a one point leader over Simba after the latters’ 1-0 home loss to third placed Azam just 24 hours earlier.

Both of Young Africans goals were scored by second half substitute and Zambia import Obby Chirwa who made a memorable return to action following a three-week injury layoff.

Chirwa, who joined the club from Zimbabwean side FC Platinum this season, found the target in the in the 69th and 82nd minutes to see Lwandamina remain unbeaten in the league for a fifth straight match with four wins and one draw since taking charge in December.

And Chirwa’s compatriot and midfielder Justin Zulu played the full 90 minutes.

Young Africans, Simba and Azam have 46, 45 and 34 points respectively after 20 matches played with another ten to go.