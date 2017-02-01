Police arrest two more in Reeves Malambo murder probe

POLICE in Lusaka have arrested two more people in connection with the murder of Lusaka businessman Reeves Malambo.

Mr Malambo, 48, proprietor of Autoforce, was allegedly stabbed to death by his girlfriend Shabu Benos, 38, after a fight at her home in Ibex Hill on Sunday night.

Police spokesperson Esther Katongo said in an interview yesterday that the two, whose names she withheld, are Ms Benos’s brother and daughter.

“We have arrested two more people in connection with the murder of Mr Malambo but I cannot disclose their identity because we are still investigating the matter,” she said.

Ms Katongo said all three are in police custody but have not yet been charged with any offence.

She said police will only slap charges on the trio once investigations in the matter have been concluded.

According to a statement issued by police on Monday, Ms Benos allegedly stabbed Mr Malambo with a knife on the upper part of his body around 23:00 hours. He was rushed to a hospital where he died 10 minutes after mid-night.