Police arrest two more in Reeves Malambo murder probe

POLICE in Lusaka have arrested two more people in connection with the murder of Lusaka businessman Reeves Malambo.
Mr Malambo, 48, proprietor of Autoforce, was allegedly stabbed to death by his girlfriend Shabu Benos, 38, after a fight at her home in Ibex Hill on Sunday night.
Police spokesperson Esther Katongo said in an interview yesterday that the two, whose names she withheld, are Ms Benos’s brother and daughter.
“We have arrested two more people in connection with the murder of Mr Malambo but I cannot disclose their identity because we are still investigating the matter,” she said.
Ms Katongo said all three are in police custody but have not yet been charged with any offence.
She said police will only slap charges on the trio once investigations in the matter have been concluded.
According to a statement issued by police on Monday, Ms Benos allegedly stabbed Mr Malambo with a knife on the upper part of his body around 23:00 hours. He was rushed to a hospital where he died 10 minutes after mid-night.
Ali Autoforce Ali Autoforce, who remembers this advert play pa radio?
Kanshi abene ni ba guy too much ukutemwa sex.
Rubbish are you an angel yourself! If we were to investigate you we may even find you have more than 2 girlfriends. Instead of being sorry for a man who has died in sin you are busy attacking a dead corpse. The fact is each one of us has a particular weakness and we need to pray so that God will help us become pure completely. Am sory for losing the man in sin.
Phano pa maliro twamvera kuti munyamata uyu anali wamasobela maningi…nkhani yamunyere anali waikonda maningi steleki
imwe tiyeni tikazilila uku tiseka
The hateful comments you are seeing here towards Reeves are NOT about bu chende its about the typical Zambian Pull Him Down syndrome, When a Zambians see someone achieve success that they themselves will never achieve they make sure they PHD ((ESPECIALLY IF SUCCESS IS WITHOUT POILITICS OR MWANA BA SOMEBODY) . Nothing gives a typical Zambian more pleasure than this. Zambians are a vindictive nation in this regard. If in doubt just read comments coming from the so ones claiming to be Christians. The devil himself wouldnt make their contributions and judgements any worse than what their have said.
Since you have revealed their relationship to the accused you’ve also inadvertently revealed their identities.
Not if Benos had more than one brother and more than one daughter
Can’t argue with that, sir.
Zambia police. so thick . Can’t even make it as security guards at Scotland Yard. Pathetic
These ladies are going to finish killing their male partners…, what’s their strategy….,women’s lobby…?
Thank Heavens am happily divorced
Good for you brother, me I am not and i really feel like I will be the next victim
good man
Keep it that way
@Kasuli…LOL
Non governmental organization are quite like watermelon,if men start to kill women ,these non governmental organizations will be up and down denouncing the criminality against them
Remember we just meet and later on marry or not, if you can’t get on well go separate ways. Problem we don’t want to let go and think the demon in your friend you can manage it. Not easy myself I made a decision 6 years ago coz one would have died and the other jailed.
Way to go my dear. Batila: “icakana ciposwa”. You just let go and live on. I’d rather not killed or get killed – nangu balande ati short-lived relationship/marriage, I know I am preserving my life and that of the other person – for I know, no one has the right to take my life, and neither do I have one to take another’s. A big toast to LONG LIFE!
*not kill
Dont have so called permanent girl friends.
That’s the reason I believe in Short time or Hit and Run Affairs. No obligation after the deal
Am in support, my wife once told me to say uwamumusebo is better than a permanent one. I recently came to believe her. Thanks to her, au never forget that.
How long does the police need to hold a suspect before charging him/her?
24 hours
This Benos family is believed to have a history of such violence. Rumour has it that One of her brothers was a confirmed murderer while they lived in avondale.
Comment:@Kasuli, be careful what you wish for!
He’s better off alone than with a demon that has the potential of murdering him. Divorce when you sense danger. It will save your life. Am living testimony of a marriage which had the potential of ending with one dead and the other in prison.
SEXUAL INTERCOURSE IS VERY SWEET ESPECIALLY IF YOU ARE ABLE TO CHANGE BETWEEN TWO OR MORE LADIES OR WOMEN LIKE KAINGU. EATING ONE TYPE OF FOOD IS NOT HEALTHY SO IS HAVING SEX WITH ONE LADY. IN MUSLIM COUNTRIES IT IS SEX ALL DAY. ALL ZAMBIAN CULTURES ALLOW HAVING MORE THAN ONE WIFE BUT YOU DO NOT START AS WIFE AND HUSBAND. IT STARTS AS GIRLFRIEND AND BOYFRIEND. LET THE BROTHER REST IN PEACE BUT WE SHALL MAKE SURE THAT MURDERER WITH HER ACCOMPLICES ROT IN JAIL.
Iwe Uza tenga matenda ya egesi. Uchende = maximum suffering when you get kazwindi. Shaa!
Am really disturbed by some comments, let us be sorry of the devilish act by those women and men who are killing God’s soul. Remember every soul has a right to life until when God the creator takes out His soul, not the devil women and men who are killers.as human beings made by God the creator let us be remorseful to those who are mourning and have lost their beloved ones. Am really sad by Reeve’s death whom I personally knew as a kind and caring human being, I will really miss u my young brother. MHISRINP. Let us all stand up and condemm de barbaric act.