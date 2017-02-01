President Lungu back home after AU summit

PRESIDENT Lungu says he is satisfied with the outcome of the just-ended 28th ordinary session of the Assembly of heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU) which closed here yesterday.

And President Lungu says the election of Albert Muchanga as AU, Commission (AUC) commissioner for trade and industry indicates the immense potential Zambians have to achieve excellence.

The President said in a wrap-up interview at Bole International Airport shortly before departure for Zambia that most of his expectations were met as he took time to hold bilateral meetings with some of his counterparts to discuss issues of mutual benefit.

President Lungu said the theme for the summit, ‘Harnessing the demographic dividend through investments in youth’ is appropriate because it is in tandem with his administration’s resolve to support and invest in youth.

“We will invest in youth because not doing so has serious consequences in future,” he said.

President Lungu said the interactions at the summit “were worth the money” because Zambia’s thrust for growing the economy is economic diplomacy which can be achieved through interactions with others for benefits.

“We cannot grow the economy in isolation, all these things we aspire for cannot come on their own, we have to interact with colleagues.

“For us, we wanted to maximise and make the most out of this [summit] because several leaders were here and we took time to interact with some although I would have loved to have more interactions but we got the most out of it and I am satisfied,” he said.

And President Lungu says the election of Zambia to the continental position of commissioner for trade and industry indicates the immense potential Zambians have to achieve excellence and help develop the country.

The head of State said the development is heart-warming and that he is delighted that the country will be represented at a higher level on the continent.

President Lungu advised Zambians to avoid being “enemies of themselves” and being jealous against those making efforts to excel in various endeavours.

“It is time we developed confidence in ourselves and avoid being victims of our own jealousy against one another. I am ready to support anyone willing to work hard and excel.

“I will cut all boundaries and choose the best and it doesn’t matter which political party or tribe or anything you belong to, I will choose and support you on merit, and like I keep saying, it’s Zambia first,” he said.

The President arrived home last evening.