Zambia Medical Association commends Government for eradicating pilferage of drugs

Zambia Medical Association has commended Government for its efforts in eradicating pilferage that has cost the health sector huge sums of money in missing drugs.

ZMA president Aaron Mujajati said there were several loopholes which could affect the high pilferage rate in medical supplies in the distribution chain from the point if supply to the consumers, clinics and hospitals.

“It only excited us as DNA to learn that Government has established various strategies to try and curb the high level pilferage that cost Government huge amounts worth in missing drugs.

The concern is real, and what we are requesting is for the establishment of appropriate strategies which will eliminate the Vice permanently”, he said.

He also added that there was need for Government to establish a computerised monitoring system to track the drugs from the point of dispatch to its destination.

Government, through the Ministry of Health, last week announced that there would be no shortage of drugs this year owing to strict measures out I place to curb pilferage and other such vices leading to disappearance of drugs as well as expiry of stocks.

Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya explained that Government has allocated sufficient funds for the procurement of medicines for improved care and treatment, as well as introduced safety measures against pilferage.