ZICTA to revise ICT Act of 2009 to deal with Cyber Bullying and Online Defamation

The Zambia Information and Communications Technology (ZICTA) has ssaid that it was in the process of revising pieces of legislation in the ICTs sector to incorporate provisions that address lacunas within the ICT Act of 2009 and the Electronic and Communication Transaction Act of 2009.
ZICTA public relations officer Hanford Chaaba said that the authority has observed that people have taken advantage of ICTs to engage in activities that infringe on other people’s rights such as uploading of content without permission.
Mr. Chaaba said that the idea of revising the legislation is to ensure that pieces of legislation are in tandem with the new emerging issues bearing in mind that technology changes after every three months.
Mr. Chaaba said that once revised, the legislations will be able to capture issues such as cyber bullying, online defamation among others and will effectively enhance ICTs consumer protection.
PF have to make up their dull minds – is social media important or not? Half the time they deride another party that they claim is only popular on the Internet. The other half, they are shutting down websites. How many millions of dollars has PF spent on trying to control social media? How successful have their efforts been? It is painful when you are exposed, isn't it?
ZAMBIA BECOMING LIKE NORTH KOREA AND CHINA. ZAMBIAN WATCHDOG, POST, NOW INTERNET?
Sounds like Government censorship, one party State, and personality cult to me!
Clampdowns on freedom of speech and expression and dictatorships do this. Real leaders accept constructive criticism, and all the stuff that goes with being a public figure.
Dictators and tyrants arrest dissenters, torture and kill them, and use the media to find them. Ask Assad in Syria how it is done.
Is that where we want Zambia to go?
