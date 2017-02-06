Ministry of Higher Education awards Scholarships to 1,478 students

The Ministry of Higher Education has awarded Scholarships to 1,478 students for the 2017 academic calendar year.
The Scholarships have been released to cater for various skills training under the support to Science and Technology Education Project.
Ministry of Higher Education Public Relations Officer Chiselwa Kawanda has confirmed this in a statement released to ZNBC News in Lusaka.
Ms Kawanda said the project is an initiative by the government financed through a loan from the African Development Bank -ADB.
She said the initiative will help increase access to Science Education through University education and Technical Education, Vocational and Entrepreneurship Training -TEVET.
Ms Kwanda said the project which targets three public universities, five TEVET institutions and one college will come to an end in 2018.
My Nephew couldn’t get a scholarship to UNZA now he has to go to NIPA. NIPA should not award degrees because it’s a Community College like Evelyn Hone
It’s a shame that I have to come to America to get two Masters degrees, I’m happy but not proud. I’d be proud of I was a UNZA graduate
I can bet my last dollar these awards are not based on academic performance and parental wealth.
Look closely you will find PF ministers and managers awarding scholarships to their children, like Given lubinda awarded a scholarship to his daughter that was needed by a more deserving student.