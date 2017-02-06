Ministry of Higher Education awards Scholarships to 1,478 students



The Ministry of Higher Education has awarded Scholarships to 1,478 students for the 2017 academic calendar year.

The Scholarships have been released to cater for various skills training under the support to Science and Technology Education Project.

Ministry of Higher Education Public Relations Officer Chiselwa Kawanda has confirmed this in a statement released to ZNBC News in Lusaka.

Ms Kawanda said the project is an initiative by the government financed through a loan from the African Development Bank -ADB.

She said the initiative will help increase access to Science Education through University education and Technical Education, Vocational and Entrepreneurship Training -TEVET.

Ms Kwanda said the project which targets three public universities, five TEVET institutions and one college will come to an end in 2018.