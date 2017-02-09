APR arrive to face Zanaco

APR coach Jimmy Mulisa has declared that his Rwandese club was in Zambia to register a good result against Zanaco in Saturday’s CAF Champions League match at Nkoloma Stadium.

Mulisa’s APR arrived in Lusaka on Thursday afternoon in readiness for the first leg match of the preliminary round.

This is the first time Zanaco and APR are meeting.

“We are prepared. We just want to come and get a good result here because it is a two legged round,” Mulisa said.

“A good result here can help us at home. We are expecting a good result here and a good result at home,” he said.

APR are facing a depleted Zanaco side dogged by the departure of key players in the new year.

“I know most of their (Zanaco) players have left and they bought some players,” Mulisa added.

Defender Fackson Kapumbu, striker Aubrey Funga, midfielder Rodrick Kabwe and defender Mwelwa Sakala are among players who have left Zanaco.