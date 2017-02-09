Government is still keen on delivering the Access to Information Bill-Given Lubinda

Minister of Justice Given Lubinda has said that Government is still keen on delivering the Access to Information Law. Mr. Lubinda said that government was working on what sort of systems to be put in place to support the proposed legislation.

Mr Lubinda said that government wanted to enact a law with viable systems for easy provision of any required data. Mr. Lubinda said that issues being looked at to strengthen the systems include archiving and availability of data.

Officially opening a Civil Society Consultative Meeting on Universal Periodic Review in Lusaka today, Mr. Lubinda said the law is in place and his Ministry is waiting for the Ministries of Information and Communication among others on the extent of the policy.

He said Zambia has undergone two periodic reviews in 2008 and 2012 and will further be required to present efforts that the country has made in fulfilling human rights obligations and comments.

And Zambia Council for Social Development (ZCSD) Board Chairman Mahamba Chiputa says there is need to find solutions to the Public Order Act, adding that it has a negative effect on some people’s political rights especially freedom to assembly.

Mr. Chiputa has further lamented that access to legal representation by the poor and vulnerable in the country is also one of the human rights concerns which needs to be addressed quickly.

He has also raised concern that rural dwellers are still faced with sanitation challenges.