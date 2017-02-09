LAZ ready to advise on whether or not Zambia must pull out from the ICC

The Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) says it is available for consultations on whether or not Zambia must pull out from the (ICC). LAZ president Linda Kasonde also said that her association is willing to offer it’s considered view over the matter. Ms Kasonde said this in a statement made available to ZNBC News in Lusaka.
Meanwhile Ms Kasonde says LAZ welcomes President Lungu’s stance to consult with Zambians on whether or not the country must pull out of the ICC. Recently President Edgar Lungu said his government will consult with Zambians on whether or not to pull out of the ICC. A number of African countries have in recent years threatened to pull out of the ICC
