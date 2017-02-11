Condoms and Contraceptive pills are not being distributed in schools as alleged by FDD

The Center for Reproductive Health Education (CRHE) has refuted claims by FDD Spokesperson Antonio Mwanza that the government and other stakeholders are distributing condoms and contraceptive pills in schools.
Center Executive Director Amos Mwale says all stakeholders in sexual education sector and the government through Ministries of Education and Health have sat and agreed on this matter.
Mr. Mwale says the statement issued by Mr. Mwanza is misleading and should not be taken seriously.
He explains in an interview with QTV News that what is happening is that pupils are only given information on how they can avoid getting pregnant which can lead to them dropping out of school.
Mr. Mwale says politicians should be talking about the pupils who have dropped out of schools as a result of getting pregnant and not issue unsubstantiated statements .
Parents and guardians should make the decision for the reproductive health of minor girls not Govt.
It is a fact that Zambian teenagers just like teenagers the world over do experiment with alcohol, drugs and sex. Declaring a country a christian nation does not change these facts. The recent killings of spouses in Zambia testify to the fact that even adults engage in illicit sex. Do not let the young people pay the price with their lives. Teenage pregnancies have been going on since forever. At least let them be safe. Providing them with condoms is a safety measure, not an endorsement of “bad behaviour”. Let them recieve condoms.
