Condoms and Contraceptive pills are not being distributed in schools as alleged by FDD

The Center for Reproductive Health Education (CRHE) has refuted claims by FDD Spokesperson Antonio Mwanza that the government and other stakeholders are distributing condoms and contraceptive pills in schools.

Center Executive Director Amos Mwale says all stakeholders in sexual education sector and the government through Ministries of Education and Health have sat and agreed on this matter.

Mr. Mwale says the statement issued by Mr. Mwanza is misleading and should not be taken seriously.

He explains in an interview with QTV News that what is happening is that pupils are only given information on how they can avoid getting pregnant which can lead to them dropping out of school.

Mr. Mwale says politicians should be talking about the pupils who have dropped out of schools as a result of getting pregnant and not issue unsubstantiated statements .