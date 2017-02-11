WWF Zambia courts First Lady on climate action



The World Wide Fund for Nature Zambia (WWF Zambia) has commended First Lady Esther Lungu for her support towards positive climate action in Zambia.

WWF Zambia Country Director Dr. Nyambe Nyambe says Climate Change is a serious concern that is affecting Zambians on a daily basis.

Dr. Nyambe made the remarks when officials from his office paid a courtesy call on the First Lady at State House on Thursday.

He says the country has seen first-hand the severe consequences of climate change noting the unpredictable weather patterns that have characterized the last two years.

“You will agree that there has been poor rainfall pattern over the last few years while this year we are facing potential floods; this has had grave effects on the Country’s energy production and agriculture output among other sectors,” he said.

Dr. Nyambe further highlighted the importance of taking positive climate action such as exploring renewable and sustainable energy as a compliment to hydroelectric power for sustainable development.

And Mrs. Lungu lamented that the effects of climate change are felt the most by mothers and girls who are primary caregivers at household level.

“Mothers and girls are forced to spend a lot of time fetching firewood for cooking or exposed to dangerous fumes from charcoal Because of the energy crisis and this is to the detriment of other activities that would empower them such as education,” she said.

She also noted that Climate Change has affected farmers which has resulted in dwindling yields in the past two years or having their crops washed away by heavy downpour this year.

The First lady commended WWF Zambia for its efforts towards raising awareness on Climate Change particularly through its Earth Hour initiative.

Meanwhile, WWF Zambia Head of Communications and Marketing Eneya Phiri who was also part of the delegation to State House says the First Lady’s support towards Earth Hour 2017 is very encouraging.

Mr. Phiri said Earth Hour is a global WWF climate change initiative aimed at creating public awareness by encouraging people to take responsibility towards a sustainable future.

“We paid a courtesy call on the First Lady to leverage her support towards #EarthHour17. Earth Hour is a global WWF climate change initiative aimed at creating awareness of people taking responsibility towards a sustainable future. We made the case that Climate Change is a real issue and given recent weather trends. we are clearly facing its impacts in Zambia,” Mr Phiri said.

“In line with this year’s theme for Earth Hour ‘Shine a light on Climate Action’, we believe everyone has a role to play in taking steps to addressing Climate Change! The First Lady is committed to ensuring that her office, working with government departments and other stakeholders, mitigates the harsh consequences of climate change especially on women and children.”

He says the theme for this year ‘Shine a Light on Climate Action’ is very opportune given that the country is beginning to realize the full impacts of Climate Change.

Millions of people around the world will be celebrating Earth Hour on 25th March 2017 and WWF Zambia will be working with various stakeholders to raise awareness on energy conservation and Climate action.