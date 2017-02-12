Female students should stop cooking meals for their boyfriends-Nkandu Luo

FEMALE students in higher learning institutions should stop cooking meals for their boyfriends because they are in school to learn.
Minister of Higher Education Nkundu Luo is disappointed that female students in some higher learning institutions have added extra responsibilities to their academic time-table.
Professor Luo, who surprised some students at Kwame Nkrumah University in Kabwe with her visit to one of the libraries as they were studying, said female students should take their education very seriously.
“What I know is you come to school to learn and not to cook. Anybody who is doing that must stop, pay attention to school,” Prof Luo said.
Prof Luo, who shared with the students her brief academic journey, also said Government will not condone lecturers who resort to having relationships with students.
Prof Luo said female students should guard against being lured into relationships by their lecturers.
“If there are any lecturers that want you, anyone should pick up the phone and report to me so that I phone your vice chancellor (Racheal Kabeta),” she said, and proceeded to give the students her mobile number after they demanded for it.
Prof Luo, who was accompanied by Central Province Minister Sydney Mushanga, Ministry of Higher Education director in the department of vocation education and training Muzano Simumba and Dr Kabeta said students in higher learning institutions should “jack up and take the space”.
The first female professor in Zambia has encouraged female students to aim high and not end at getting degrees.
“There is nothing exclusive for men, women can do anything. Boys should stop making girls to cook for you,” she said.
Prof Luo, who also visited Mulungushi University in Kapiri Mposhi and Kabwe Institute of Technology in Kabwe, challenged women to show that they are capable of doing many things in different spheres of life.
And Government has collected K19 million after the introduction of human resource and skills development levy, Prof Luo has said, reports Nkole Mulambia in Ndola
Prof Luo said the levy which is administered by Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) is aimed at promoting skills development in Technical Education, Vocational Training and Entrepreneurship Training (TEVET) institutions.
“Within the month of January this year, we have collected K19 million from the levy. We are compelling the private sector to give back to the skills development. This is law and money has started coming in. We are just putting in place modalities of management to monitor the usage of the money,” she said.
She was speaking when she addressed lecturers at NORTEC in Ndola last Friday. Prof Luo was touring institutions on the Copperbelt and Central provinces.
And in Kitwe, Mwila Ntambi reports that Prof Luo has directed management at the Copperbelt University (CBU) to come up with a programme for students to participate in cleaning their hostels and surroundings at least once a month.
Speaking to Journalists after she toured CBU Riverside campus in Kitwe yesterday, Prof Luo said she was disappointed with the way students were keeping their hostels.
She said the hanging litter bins and clothes on walls gave a bad impression about CBU especially to first-time visitors at the institution.
Ask HungryHyena where he used to eat from when he was a student at Campus! If he wasn’t diving pa New Res then he was camping in the brothels in Kalingalinga. That is a fact!
That is one of the most ridiculous thing I have ever read, coming from a forged MP.
She is out of her depth.
Politics aside Luo’s message must be taken seriously. The worst thing any parent can hear is that her daughter is offering catering services to a boyfriend you are paying the university fees. These relationships usually end up in a disaster at the expense of education and its timely that Luo nailed it on the head.
It would help if this advise came from a woman has done the same at UNZA and gone on to build a successful marriage and family. Everybody know the marriage life of this woman has been a disaster. Who would take such advise from a person who could not keep a marriage and later on a family together.
Kikiki maintenance ku University, iwe nkandu just employ people to clean Universities, let students concentrate on studies.
Pf way of thinking awe mwandi the lot of a minister involving herself in youngsters kubuta, mantombwa, manyengwe, iwe nkandu leka abaiche balebuta, iwe tawalebuta na Francis?
Nkandu luo! Has issues with men since her divorce,!,!! I thought good and bad experiments are part of learning
visionless what has this got to do with hh your illegal minister has got nothing better to talk about?
This stereotyping is what’s hampering gender development. Girls in higher learning institutions are old enough to know what’s good for them. Do not give this bull advice to my daughter. She’s smart enough & independent. She needs mentors not bra-burning boot stompers.
Nkandu has taken leave of her senses!
What do you expect Ms Luo when these students see you PF leaders taking voters for granted?
Very useless message by a Minister of Higher Education – every time this lady opens her mouth it is about gender — is she still Minister for Gender? Please speak something intelligent Minister!! Girls this, girls that all the time – you have made girls rude, confused and stupid with an otherwise well-intentioned program of equal opportunities for the sexes. How can the whole Minister of Higher Education visit a higher learning institution and talk about girls cooking for boys? Wasn’t it going to make sense citing statistics and advise girls to work harder if results lag behind?
She used to cook for Dr. Manda when he was her boyfriend
She did not attain the rank of full professor (Prof.), only associate professor (Assoc. Prof.). She is Assoc. Prof. Luo. Thank you.
So iwe Lubo, you want us to be sleeping hungry? Lecturers will be in trouble now. Even the jealousy ones will call you now.
With all the respect please focus on policy matters and developmental agenda that bring value to our great country.
When are you completing the Palabana University which seems abandoned for years now?
Let those who have feminine features speak for women. Chinyau cha munthu bati!
Prof Luo
Has spoken sense girls go to school to learn nor to cook for so called boyfriends. Congrats well spoken
eeeh what about imwe, how was it at school mayo? Mundu told me that he made for the Chinkulubiti for one reason and that is: she was an excellent cook. She cooked all sorts of excellent dishes making him wanting to eat from her hands. Result marriage with Chinselebende. Mature ladies don’t listen to such failures. You might just get a handsome guy for yourself as a result of cooking for him, after all you cant cook unless some Gentleman is making what to be cooked for him available – and the benefit?. Getting a PhD or being Professor doesn’t mean someone is intelligent hence this stupid advice being given to brilliant ladies. Stop intimidating Lecturers and leave them to do a good job – You are a bad example dressing like a chicken without feathers all over the places including…
Luo isn’t the first female professor in Zambia, nop! She is the first female professor of ummunology. You know at UNZA when you fail to enter the school of medicine & then they shuffle you to do these other science fimo fimos, that is what she was made to do in Moscow. And she is not as clever as she purports to be because ask her for any decent papers she has written? None. In her field, we have Zambians like Dr Rose Lewanika who for years was a top lecturer at King’s College in London, one of the top 25 universities in the world & among the oldest in England. She was my daughter’s lecturer there in pharmacology & is without doubt one of the foremost authorities in Ethnopharmacology. Outside of Bemba cycles. nobody knows Luo academically, the only thing she is renowned for is a…
You are a stu.pid tribalist.
@Hamulenga, you sound like a Lozi retard full of Bemba jealous.
… plummeting neckline revealing pan cake titties, wearing cloths meant for children & that awful elephantiasis on her arms.
She also has a cunning fettish for sleeping with men young enough to be her children, “ni ci sugar mama choipisisa!”. Lungu should also please caution her about her dressing code, she must stop forcing herself into outfits meant for children. The way her flesh bulges from those very tight blood circulation outfits of hers is embarrassing. Please just look at the arms she likes leaving exposed, I swear she has elephantiasis, she’s a highly repulsive and disgusting cow.
Iwe chi luo stop spoiling it for everyone just because you are not able to cook a meal for your man. Is this woman even married because her actions speak volumes. I wouldn’t be surprised if she has had failed marriages and is been cheated on. Just because a woman cooks for a man doesn’t mean her brain cells diminish. And here I was thinking she was a professor Kiki very dull
When and where were you declared the 2016 best blogger? Impostor.
Cooking of food in the hostels should be Banned as it is retrogressive.Cooking takes 50% of your study time.Make dining Hall functional .
Luo mind your own business and one you will not marry me, and I’m not going to stop cooking for my man and we are not children, control your life and you don’t pay my school fees and even to help me with my assignment you don’t,
Kk you are intelligent. Your boyfriend is a lucky guy. I love your thoughts.
“There is nothing exclusive for men, women can do anything. Boys should stop making girls to cook for you,” she said. kikikiki
ana chimbusa muletipo shani?
alanginzi kani iyo…
all those blaming ba luo, are doing it. knowledge is expensive bane, but it came free. Take it or leave it
THIS IS VERY TRUE. WHY SHOULD A FEMALE STUDENT COOK FOR A MALE STUDENT? THEY ARE BOTH STUDENTS FIGHTING FOR ACADEMIC VICTORY AGAINST TIME AND RESOURCES. IF ANYTHING IT SHOULD BE THE STRONGER SEX COOKING FOR THE WEAKER SEX. I CAN’T HAVE A DAUGHTER WHO IS AT UNI SPENDING PRECIOUS READING STUDYING TIME ONLY TO COOK FOR A BOY FRIEND. IN THAT CASE THEY SHOULD SHARE THE COOKING RESPONSIBILITIES- LIKE TODAY HE COOKS AND TOMORROW SHE COOKS. THEY ARE BOTH ON A UNIVERSITY PROGRAMME. WHAT PROF. NKANDU LUO IS SAYING SHOULD BE TAKEN SERIOUSLY BY ALL CONCERNED PARTIES- BOTH STUDENTS, PARENTS OR (OR WHOEVER SENT THEM TO UNI) AND THE UNI ADMINISTRATION. OR DO BOYS DO COURSEWORKS FOR GIRLS- WHICH BRINGS ANOTHER SOURCE OF CONCERN. AND SO WHAT IF IT IS THE GIRL WHO IS BRIGHTER OR THEY ARE DOING COMPLETELY…
AND SO WHAT IF IT IS THE GIRL WHO IS BRIGHTER OR THEY ARE DOING COMPLETELY DIFFERENT PROGRAMMES IF THA’S THE CASE. MEANING ONE IS ON A BEng PROGRAMME AND THE OTHER ONE ON A BA PROGRAMME?
Since when did govt begin poking its ugly nose into students private lives? It seems to every body that one of the ministers chief jobs is bonking around.
Is this a woman?
No
Thanks Professor. I would not want my daughter to be cooking for some chap who is lazying around at campus. Very sensible advice. I am never a fan of PF, but this ban of cooking for chaps makes sense from the minister.
Advice is not instructions. Take it or leave it. Here she has a parental point only f00ls can dispute.
Sometimes I wonder If there are any normal people left in Zambia. Look at these insulting comments above, what can anyone learn from this? We are not capable of having any constructive debate about anything. Does this country have a future at all in this increasingly knowledge driven and competitive world?
What is normality dear? You may be very abnorm0l yourself. Is it normal or abnormal for a senior citizen to think that ladies at UNZA etc are girls who do not think? I think that you are a serious problem. I suggest you get help.
What a shame, Miss Luo has a good point and people are not taking it!!! I would not like my daughter cooking for a boyfriend instead of studying, moreover she is spending more time worrying about what the boyfriend will eat instead of studying and spending her pocket money on the boyfriend, go study and not cook that’s why they have cafeterias so you just go there to study and not worry about cooking you are not studying for a boyfriend hence cook for him like it’s a requirement to come out of the University with a boyfriend. Kudos ??? Luo. Advice is free take or leave it.