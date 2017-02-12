Kalaba delivers a special message from President Lungu to Sudanese President Omar Al Bashir

Minister of Foreign, Harry Kalaba called on Sudanese President, Omar Al Bashir were he delivered a special message from President Edgar Lungu.

President AL BASHIR and Mr. Kalaba held a closed door meeting at the Presidential Palace in Khartoum which lasted more than thirty minutes.

ZNBC’s Yotamu Mugara reports from Khartoum that earlier Mr. Kalaba and his Sudanese counterpart; Ibrahim Ghandour signed a Joint Communiqué which will serve as a framework to formulate a Joint Permanent Commission -JPC- between the two countries.

And speaking after the signing ceremony in Khartoum, Mr. Kalaba said the JPC once put in place will strengthen the two countries bilateral and economic cooperation.

Mr. Kalaba has disclosed that the Sudanese Government has also apportioned 15 scholarships to Zambians to study in Sudan.

Meanwhile Sudanese Foreign Affairs Minister, Ibrahim Ghandour is optimistic of increased cooperation with Zambia following the signing of Joint Communiqué.

Professor Ghandou said his government has since invited President Lungu to visit Sudan this year in order to cement relations.

He also disclosed that Sudan will soon honour First Republican President, Kenneth Kaunda for his role in the liberation struggle for many African nations.