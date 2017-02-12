Kalaba delivers a special message from President Lungu to Sudanese President Omar Al Bashir

Minister of Foreign, Harry Kalaba called on Sudanese President, Omar Al Bashir were he delivered a special message from President Edgar Lungu.
President AL BASHIR and Mr. Kalaba held a closed door meeting at the Presidential Palace in Khartoum which lasted more than thirty minutes.
ZNBC’s Yotamu Mugara reports from Khartoum that earlier Mr. Kalaba and his Sudanese counterpart; Ibrahim Ghandour signed a Joint Communiqué which will serve as a framework to formulate a Joint Permanent Commission -JPC- between the two countries.
And speaking after the signing ceremony in Khartoum, Mr. Kalaba said the JPC once put in place will strengthen the two countries bilateral and economic cooperation.
Mr. Kalaba has disclosed that the Sudanese Government has also apportioned 15 scholarships to Zambians to study in Sudan.
Meanwhile Sudanese Foreign Affairs Minister, Ibrahim Ghandour is optimistic of increased cooperation with Zambia following the signing of Joint Communiqué.
Professor Ghandou said his government has since invited President Lungu to visit Sudan this year in order to cement relations.
He also disclosed that Sudan will soon honour First Republican President, Kenneth Kaunda for his role in the liberation struggle for many African nations.
Kalaba, Fredrick Chiluba all these people are from DR Congo. Not qualified to stand as Leader of Zambia
Show me your friends! First it was western Sahara, now Sudan, at the AU meeting busy mingling with museveni, denis sassougueso, ali bongo.
This is the Omar Bashir some African nations want to protect from the ICC, whose janjaweed militia has been terrorizing communities in the south of the country.
What can one learn from Omar Bashir?
SUDAN is classified as terrorist country by America. They are very racist to black or south Sudan. Not sure what Zambia can benefit from these people.
They consider themselves as Arabs and not black Africans, yet most of them are even darker than Obama who considers himself as a black man. Very s tupid people.
Who is stupid…we are dealing with.
Old saying you will be judged by the company you keep
Kalaba, rush back home, Lungu has threatened to fire you after noticing your absence in Luapula and not visiting Bahati on the claims of being busy as minister. I’m just telling you!
Dictator to dictator. What can we we surely gain from Sudan apart from refugees especially once dual citizenship is enacted. Lungu can only befriend dictators like mugabe and this Sudanese mam because he took power through illegal dictatorial means. Do you remember at kabwe rock when they were firing guns and raising hands
where is zambia? what can Sudan gain from Zambia other then HIV? and ugly girls?
The size of Zambias economy is smaller then that of Port Sudan let alone the rest of the country, zambia is just another poor lanlocked country down south, the comments from zambians towards sudan are laughable
and lmao terrorism ,don’t worry, most sudanese don’t even know where zambia is or whether there is something down there worthy of bombing
iwe if you are a sudanese then fair enough. But I get the feeling that you are a zambian economic refugee who has fled to seek greener pastures.. do i blame you? no! is there something you can do? Yes. You can come back and help us get rid of illegal presidents like lungu and change our country for the better. We beg you for your assistance if you have any heart in you. Am sure you have left very poor relatives here