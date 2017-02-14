Failed the Sunzu challenge ? Grand romantic gestures are not the only way to celebrate valentines day

2012 Africa cup winner Stopila Sunzu set the bar extremely high for all men when he surprised his wife with an early valentines gift , a brand new Mercedes Benz GLC . If you cannot afford an equally extravagant gift , don’t worry , Lusaka Times is here with a few ideas that wont cost you an arm and a leg .

Dinner and a movie at home

Sharing a delicious candle lit meal and a great movie with your significant other is fun,simple and intimate.

2. Get dressed up for a photo session

Pick a pretty ,romantic location and ask a friend with a decent camera to play photographer. Get photo ready in your best outfits , make a sign by cutting a heart-shape into a piece of paper or cardboard ,and write your names along with “Valentine’s Day 2017” on the heart. Relax ,smile and have fun .

3. Hide love notes

You are never to old to play games and have fun . Take turns writing down love notes to each other on small pieces of paper . Then hunt them down based on clues you give to each other. Hide them throughout the day for a surprise find when you least expect it .Use pink and red paper to make the notes more romantic .

4. Play board games

This years 14th February falls on a Tuesday. A board game night is perfect for a valentines night especially for those with kids as it is something the whole family can do together and bond and create great memories.

5. Dance

Make a special playlist of your significant others favorite music and have a dance party in the comfort of your own home. You can play some nice slow music and dance in each others arms .

6. Bake Together

Having a fancy dinner together is fine but consider baking a sweet treat to share with each other. Choose a simple fun recipe together then make it.

7. Dream

No matter how long you have been together , you surely have hopes and dreams for the future. Fantasize about the big house you will build someday or the expensive trip to Hawaii where you will renew your wedding vows in a few years. This can strengthen your bond and inspire you to go after what you want .

8. Go stargazing

Thanks to ZESCO you may not have power on valentines night. Don’t let spoil the day . There is nothing more romantic than looking at the stars with someone special. Read simple online guides to stargazing and spend the evening marvelling at the cosmos.

Share your valentines message to your loved one in the comments .

BY KAPA187