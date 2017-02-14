HH is the biggest political disaster Zambia has ever seen-Given Lubinda

Justice Minister Given Lubinda has charged that opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema is the biggest political disaster the country has ever seen.
Mr Lubinda said it is unfortunate that he has allowed to abuse the courts of Law and disparage the Judical system in the country.
He said the opposition leader is a self-centered man with an over-grown ego who only thinks about himself and has had never had never had the interestsof the country at his political heart.
He accused Mr Hichilema of cultivating the propenisty of abusing the courts of law and discrediting the Judicial system in the name of democracy and freedom of expression.
Mr Lubinda who the Kabwata Lawmaker was reacting to the Prouncements by Mr Hichilema that Zambian judges were a disaster.
“Mr Hichilema has been abusing the country’s Judges and judicial system with impunity for a long time and that it regreatable that the opposition leader has been using democracy to propagate his hatred against the countries judicial syetem.
“How can one appeal to a local court over a matter that has been decided upon by the constitutional court “i do not know what Hichichilema is thinking, taking a case that has been decided upon by the cinstitutional court to a local court” Mr lubinda said.
Further Mr Lubinda described Mr Hichilema as the biggest disaster he hasever known.
Mr Lubinda said the Opposition leader is hell bent on castigating judges whenever they did not rule in his favour saying “there is no need to castigate innocent judges and that you should instead report to judicial Complaints Authority.”
He advised Mr Hichilema to seek redress from the courts whenever aggrieved instead of venting his anger on the judges.
President FTJ Chiluba is the biggest political disaster Zambia has ever seen, followed by HH, and GBM in close third. Kambwili and davis Mwila are 4 and 5 interchangeably.
Bo Lubinda, HH is not the only one commenting on judges,,,, if you are truly a minister of justice, not a minister of disaster, you will start by slapping ka lifwekelo on the face who is threatening to arrest a judge
Please tell me, did HH take the case to the LOCAL COURT or it’s LT making a mistake?
@Ndobo, what you Lozis give us, that Lubinda, Lifwekelo and others… the most disappointment are those suing Litunga. Why Lubinda alloeing it? Not HH.
They are all spokespersons I se. . But the grammatical expression of that sentence alone is borderline dull.
There is a few political ministerial prostitutes and Given is, he knows it himself.
I have little to to respect to “yes men”.
Thanks
BB2014,16
Well said bo Lubinda. HH is a tool
In the meantime on the verandah HH crying in his Chibwantu! Bama, nebo bama………
Hahaha..the truth hurts!
Had Hungry Hyena not been so selfish and self centred he would’ve been President by now and Nez, Spaka and co his nephews would have posts somewhere in the foreign service. The PF/UPND alliance was clear- HH was to be the vice President and successor to MCS but stu.pidity is in abundance in Hungry Hyenas and his dicisples case so they lost out, and have been cursed ever since! Opportunity comes but once but a fo.ol will never cease it. Well said mbo Lubinda, well said.
Only fo0ls will agree with this ***** lubinda.
They all fear HH and hence thinking with drawing from the ICC will save Lungu with his cohorts from the wrath of Zambians
HH is marely giving these ****** a run for their money. All the LT supporters of PF are in diplomatic missions and know that once PF or Lungu is gone then they will be jobless.
Lies has short legs and does not go far
Where is Kambwili today? Where is Mmembe today? Where is stupid Akufuna today?
PF should prepare for their painfull down fall very soon.
No the worst was Mwanawasa the cabbage. He was a useless leader who just championed a selective ‘fight against corruption’ as a political gimmick, for a political milage.. SHAME. Mwanawasa was just a bitter man full of hatred for a certain tribe to the point of insulting that tribe, and he is loved by the bantu botatwes for that..tamwakwata mano. The Cabbage used actually to be led or controlled by Mauleen who worked tooth and nail to grab as much money as possible. I pray that Mauleen should be investigated one day. Umulande taubola
I agree Mr Lubinda. But closely followed by Lungu
Grisly Bear read my list above yours.
Viva president Nawakwi.
LAMENTS FROM A FORMER MEMBER!
Lubinda your judges a dripping in the excrement of corruption…..why don’t they sue HH for libel? ? Because the country will be forced to hear what rigging evidence UPND have.
Spot on Spaka!!
Well said.
Lubinda! It’s you who is a disaster. It’s apparent that you don’t have any idea about the workings of the judiciary, a department which you head. Just by way of example, recently, the a federal court of appeal, ninth circuit ruled against trumps illegal executive order banning people from certain regions from entering the US. The Trump team has proceeded to appeal this decision in a lower district court. Please don’t let some here come out with claims of Zambia being different from the US. Law is law and it’s universal,,,, same textbooks, same precedents etc
The coward Lubinda is now Justice Minister really laughable…next Bowman will be Finance Minister!!
Zambian politics can be funny, today Lubinda is callling HH disaster? Call a spade a spade
Though Given is equally a disaster, on this one, we are together speaking as former members.
When we first proposed to ladies who later became our wives, it was no forcing matter. The yes came after not more than two NOs.
Three losses are enough to give others a chance also.
Given, please pass a law to bar individuals with 3 losses from ever contesting future elections. That will help to build intra party democracy.
We are tired of HH headlines. There are thousands of more sellable candidates to help Zambia out of this Chagwa mess!
Check out this statements:
“I do not know what Hichichilema is thinking, taking a case that has been decided upon by the constitutional court to a local court”
and contrast it with this one:
“He advised Mr Hichilema to seek redress from the courts whenever aggrieved instead of venting his anger on the judges”
What is Lubinda talking about?
Very worrying statement coming from a minister of justice. How are people meant to have confidence in the legal system when the person overseeing it is been politically inclined. Word of advise sir leave judgement of people to learned judges. Oh I forgot they are also employed by your boss. Zambia is phucked
HH is saying the truth friends and we should be honest when expressing issues.
Given, concentrate on sorting out your problems. You have chaps who are being called wizards, you have dirty schemes, You are losing time to sort them out. Gerry Chanda is offering free advice and you are busy focussing on HH. You are loosing time
Lubinda used to be UPND member. Do who’s a political disaster here?
Lubinda is ranting and angry becoz HH & GBM have given the PF govt the biggest headache ever. The PF’s Plan was to steal the Elections, Block the Petition and quickly swear in Lungu back in power. Having used Concourt Night Judges to dismiss the Petition they were hoping the Petition would die a natural death and HH & GBM would give up the fight. The PF govt forgot that although the expanded Bill of Rights was rejected thru the Referendum a limited Bill of Rights remained and is administered by the High Court. Under the current Bill of Rights the Petitioners have constitutional Rights to be heard in Court. The Pf govt if it so wishes should direct the High Court to pass a judgment stating that the High Court has No jurisdiction over the Bill of Rights and has no powers to hear the…
My advice to Given Lubinda is to stop calling the sky blue because every normal person knows that the sky is blue. Can any sane person parade himself has a politician is they have never been a ward counseller and all they can boast about is Tribe and stollen wealth?
Kaponya (HH) is indeed the biggest Hass Hole the world has ever seen.
What a hopeless cretin this verandah chairman from Ponyio Nyio party. KaPonyio (HH) can’t become president ever.
Iwe’ ka Given, you little dishonest Political Prostitute.
I FOR ONE KNOWS THAT HAD LUNGU NOT USED KAISER, & CHAVULA TO ROB THE ELECTION RESULT, BELLYTICIAN LUBINDA WOULD HAVE LONG DEFECTED TO U.P.N.D as we speak, & all this CHAKOLWA ANIKONDE TRIPE HES DIRECTING TOWARDS H.H, WOULD BE DIRECTED @ EDWARD LUNGU.
I now know why this ka Lubinda was targeted by an equally dishonest Kabimba, as they are both deceptive, & “Cut from the same cloth” Ala!!
@Allan Mwansa . You are spot on. After 6 months of legal wrangling in the Zambian Courts HH & GBM can now take their Petition to ICC and ICJ. Very soon ECL will be indicted to ICC and join the queue of ICC Fugitives. Let the High Court pass a judgment stating that the High Court has no powers to hear the Petitioners even though the Bill of Rights is under the jurisdiction of the High Court. After 6 months in Zambian Courts, with or without the High Court Judgment the Petitioners are legally entitled to file their Petition with both ICC and ICJ. Even if Lungu rushes to pull Zambia out of the ICC that is too late to stop the Trial. Lubinda is fighting against time and its too late to stop the Petitioners to file their Petition next month. Lungu has to start weighing the prospects of joining…
For LUBINDA political success is like winning a match btwn Man U vs Chelsea.
LUBINDA & PF are the biggest political FAILURES, They’ve failed to uplift the people who voted 4 them out of POVERTY. Zambia features on the worst statistics ratings
a) Top 3 in the hungriest citizens IN THE WORLD
b) Top 20 most corrupt nations IN THE WORLD
c) Top 20 highest unemployment IN THE WORLD
d) Top 10 child marriages & pregnancies IN THE WORLD
e) Top 10 HIV infections IN THE WORLD
f) Top 20 Illiteracy IN THE WORLD
g) Top 10 no vocational skills among the youth IN THE WORLD
h) Top 10 donor funding dependent Govt IN THE WORLD
i) Top 10 expensive place to do business IN THE WORLD
j) Top 10 Failed State IN THE WORLD (without a functional govt e.g. emergency services, social welfare, rule of…
CONTD….
j) Top 10 Failed State IN THE WORLD (without a functional govt e.g. emergency services, social welfare, rule of law)
k) Top 10 infant mortality IN THE WORLD
l) Top 10 low life expectancy IN THE WORLD
m) Top 10 Banana republics IN THE WORLD
n) Top 20 high bank interest rates IN THE WORLD
o) Top worst performing currencies IN THE WORLD
p) Top 10 worst road construction standards IN THE WORLD
q) Top 10 worst financial controls IN THE WORLD
r) Top 10 worst stock exchanges IN THE WORLD
s) Top 10 worst banking sector IN THE WORLD
t) Top 10 slowest internet speeds IN THE WORLD
u) Top 10 least wifi connected citizens IN THE WORLD
w) Top 10 worst fire departments IN THE WORLD
x) Top 10 worst ambulance services IN THE WORLD
y) Top 10 worst public schools IN THE WORLD
z)…
CONTD….
z) Top 10 MOST VISION-LESS Presidents IN THE WORLD
Such LOSERS / LOW-LIFES don’t deserve to be in leadership.
Lubinda you are the people who make a bad name for Africa. I show completely no reasoning. Just enjoy your stolen election while it lasts. Your days are numbered.
Jealousy Lumbinda. You are just a diplomat student who is not qualified to be justice minister. Why did Lungu appoint a justice Minster who does not have a law qualification! Lubinda has a diploma in agriculture. Corruption is rampant in Lungu’s government. Go back to school instead of envying HH who has an advanced degree and not a teenage wife!
Lungu is corrupt! How could he appoint a Lubinda as minister of justice? Lubinda only has a diploma in agriculture. He does not have a qualification in law! This is shocking to say the least! This is why Zambia is not processing. Plagued with corrupt governments and officials.
Lubinda is scared stiff of being indicted to the ICC. The dreadful Petition has troubled Lungu and after 6 months tossing around the Petition the Road to ICC is now clearer. The illegitimate Lungu govt has decided the Petition will not be heard in the Zambian Courts and the Petitioners have no choice but to take their Petition to ICC who will Rule that Lungu was not democratically,lawfully and Constitutionally elected. ICC will Rule HH the Winner of the 2016 Election. Lungu and Lubinda are dead scared of joining Lorrent Gbagbo in the ICC jail in the Hague for committing crimes against Zambians. Lungu is looking for solidarity from Al Bashir who is himself an ICC Fugitive. Birds of the same feathers flock together.
Lungu and his fellow criminals are on their way to ICC in the Hague.Lets…