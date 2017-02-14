HH is the biggest political disaster Zambia has ever seen-Given Lubinda

Justice Minister Given Lubinda has charged that opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema is the biggest political disaster the country has ever seen.

Mr Lubinda said it is unfortunate that he has allowed to abuse the courts of Law and disparage the Judical system in the country.

He said the opposition leader is a self-centered man with an over-grown ego who only thinks about himself and has had never had never had the interestsof the country at his political heart.

He accused Mr Hichilema of cultivating the propenisty of abusing the courts of law and discrediting the Judicial system in the name of democracy and freedom of expression.

Mr Lubinda who the Kabwata Lawmaker was reacting to the Prouncements by Mr Hichilema that Zambian judges were a disaster.

“Mr Hichilema has been abusing the country’s Judges and judicial system with impunity for a long time and that it regreatable that the opposition leader has been using democracy to propagate his hatred against the countries judicial syetem.

“How can one appeal to a local court over a matter that has been decided upon by the constitutional court “i do not know what Hichichilema is thinking, taking a case that has been decided upon by the cinstitutional court to a local court” Mr lubinda said.

Further Mr Lubinda described Mr Hichilema as the biggest disaster he hasever known.

Mr Lubinda said the Opposition leader is hell bent on castigating judges whenever they did not rule in his favour saying “there is no need to castigate innocent judges and that you should instead report to judicial Complaints Authority.”

He advised Mr Hichilema to seek redress from the courts whenever aggrieved instead of venting his anger on the judges.