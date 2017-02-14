A passerby puts out fire at Zesco Transformer whilst Fire brigade delay

A ZESCO transformer in the Central Business District of Choma exploded resulting in disruption of power supply.

An eye witness Bernard Monze who put out the fire at the Transformer situated on the Lusaka/ Livingstone Road said he heard a loud bang and rushed to see what it was and noticed some flames on the transformer.

Without any hesitation Mr Monze rushed to the nearby shops and asked whether they had the fire extinguisher which was readily available while the Fire Brigade was nowhere near the scene.Mr Monze quickly operated the extinguisher and within a few minutes the fire was put out with members of the public watching in fear.

Zesco employees arrived at the scene after the fire had already been put out, then thereafter the Fire Brigade came but were immediately chased away by angry members of the public.

Another eye witness Charles Doloba praised Mr Monze for his courage adding that if he had not rushed to put out the fire a lot of property could have been lost.

Mr Doloba was unhappy with the conduct of the fire brigade and urged them to change their work culture.

“First there was an explosion then the fire started burning on the transformer, I am just happy with Bernard for his effort that was great.

“I am just disappointed with the Fire Brigade how do they arrive at the scene when the fire had been put out.” he said.

And Oliver Monze urged the Fire Fighters to attend to emergencies on time and should not delay as was always the case.

When contacted for a comment Zesco Spokesperson Henry Kapata had by press time not responded.

“I will get back to you let me just get the details from the regional manager,” he said.