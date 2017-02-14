Small Scale farmers arrested for unlawful cultivation of fresh cannabis

The Drug Enforcement Commission in North Western Province says it has arrested three (03) small scale farmers for unlawful cultivation of fresh cannabis plants weighing over 1.1 tonnes.

DEC public relations manager Theresa Katongo said the arrested include George Katelele, 59, for unlawful cultivation of fresh cannabis plants weighing 392kg, John Ngungu, 49, for unlawful cultivation of fresh cannabis plants weighing 371kg and Fanwell Katelele, 37, also for unlawful cultivation of fresh cannabis plants weighing 344kg.

The trio was arrested from Lumwe area in Mufumbwe District of North Western Province.

Meanwhile, Ms Katongo said 510kg of fresh cannabis plants has also been uprooted in Lumwe area of Mufumbwe District in a maize field belonging to George Kalota who is on the run.

She said a man hunt has since been launched for the suspect.

She also said the commission has also arrested a James Kabole for unlawful cultivation of fresh cannabis plants.

“And in Luapula Province, Nchelenge District, the Commission has arrested James Kabole, 53, a small scale farmer of Kaseka village for unlawful cultivation of fresh cannabis plants weighing 360.96kg, Angela Chola, 39, a small scale farmer of Kafwembwa village for unlawful cultivation of fresh cannabis plants intercropped with maize weighing 115.77kg and Thomas Mwewa, 43, of Kalosha village for trafficking in 3.13kg of cannabis.

“Others arrested include Mashewa Kayu, 23, of Kanyeze area in Kaoma District for unlawful cultivation of fresh cannabis plants weighing 48kg, Edson Chidilima, 48, a small scale farmer of Chibizwa village in Choma District for unlawful cultivation of fresh cannabis plants weighing 15kg and Teddy Chishimba, 45, a small scale farmer of Katonda area in Kaoma District for unlawful cultivation of fresh cannabis plants weighing 3.4kg.

“All suspects will appear in court soon,” she said.