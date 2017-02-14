Sudan gives Zambia 15 university scholarships

The Minister of Foreign Affairs Hon. Harry Kalaba wishes to inform the Nation that the Republic of Sudan has awarded Zambia 15 university scholarships which will allow Zambian students to study at the International University of Africa in Khartoum. Hon Kalaba disclosed this to journalists after paying a courtesy call on Sudanese President Omar Al Bashir in Khartoum recently.
Hon. Kalaba also disclosed that the Sudanese government plans to honour Zambia’s First Republican President Dr Kenneth Kaunda for the role he played in liberation struggle on the continent. Hon Kalaba, who is on an official visit in Sudan at the invitation of his counterpart, the Sudanese Foreign Minister Prof. Ibrahim Ghandou, has described his visit as significant to the enhancing of relations between the two countries.
Mr Kalaba has said his visit will result in the signing of an Agreement of Cooperation which will give birth to the Joint Permanent Commission (JPC) between Zambia and Sudan. And Sudanese Foreign Minister, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandou, disclosed that President Omar Al Bashir has invited President Edgar Lungu to Sudan on a state visit this year. Prof. Ghandou said Hon Kalaba’s visit, the first by a high profile Zambian leader in many years, will open up more areas of social and economic Cooperation between Sudan and Zambia, through the JPC.
And you wonder why zambia wants to pull out of the ICC! Ndelolesha fye
@1 Fwebene, I had also said it yesterday! SOMEONE’s WANTS TO USE HIS PERSONAL GAIN to lead the country out an agreement that HAS NOT HAD A NEGATIVE IMPACT ON THE COUNTRY JUST PLEASE HIS PERSONAL BENEFACTORS!!
This is sad a domestic policy driven by foreign agenda!
Are we not capable as a nation to decide what is good or bad for ourselves?
The withdrawal from ICC has repercussions far beyond Lungu’s term of office.
Do we really need to debate it?
This president gives lawyers a bad name as this ICC thing stinks of a substance called Sudan black!
Kkkkk ati ICC membership sold for 15 scholarships for PF ministers daughters. Dora has non.
Save Juba instead of giving Zambia scholarships, cipuba uyu!
15 scholarships? Hahaha! The country awarding only 15 scholarships?
*whole country
Scholarships to study terrorism and dictarship? Also teaching Zambians on how to silence all those rightfully criticizing inept Edger Lungu? Useless.
15 scholarships for Zambians to study in Sudan! How desperate is our education system?
Sudan under Omar Bashir banned English in all schools and colleges and introduced Arabic.
These young Zambians will come back as Muslims probably radicalised, never to go to USA and will be Al kaidah or ISIL operatives backed by Somali muslin fundamentalist.
Terrorism will have began in Zambia.
Reply
To all Readers & Christians: I urge you to pray hard, this is the time to fight evil. The devil can even give you scholarships.