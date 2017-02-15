Tanzania makes changes to entry requirements for Zambians

The Zambia High Commission in Tanzania has informed the Zambian Government about the recent developments in that country on immigration matters relating to the citizens of Zambia.

Home Affairs Permanent Secretary Professor Elwyn Chomba said these developments emanate from discussions held at different levels by relevant authorities of both countries aimed at resolving issues of mutual concern.

Professor Chomba said Zambian truck drivers will no longer be required to obtain a Business Pass when entering Tanzania and will not be charged the US$ 200 fee which was previously applicable.

She said truck drivers will now be required to obtain a “Visitor’s Pass.”

“Citizens of Zambia proceeding to Tanzania for a visit will be entitled to 90 days per year which will however, not be issued at once as it was previously. Any visitor intending to spend more than 90 days in Tanzania will be required to apply for a resident permit or any other relevant permit in line with the laid down immigration regulations of that country,” she said.

She added, “Citizens of Zambia falling under the business category will still be required to obtain a Business Pass when entering Tanzania and will also be entitled to 90 days per year which will not be issued at once.”

Meanwhile, Police in Mpulungu have arrested 14 Tanzanian Nationals for entering the country illegally.

Are District Commissioner Dennis Sikazwe confirmed the development to ZANIS in Mpulungu today saying the prohibited immigrants were arrested in Chambeshi village of Iyendwe area yesterday around17:00 hrs.

Mr. Sikazwe said the team of uniformed officers from immigration, Zambia National Service and Zambia police swung into action after a tip off from the community in Iyendwe that some foreign nationals were in their area cutting timber.

After apprehending them, it was discovered that the prohibited immigrants did not have proper documentation for their entry and cutting of timber in the country, he said.

The suspects are detained at Mpulungu police station and will appear in court soon.

The District Commissioner has since commended Iyendwe residents for their patriotism to the country by reporting the presence of illegal immigrants in their area.