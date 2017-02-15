Zesco play SA PSL club in Thursday friendly

Zesco United have confirmed one pre-season friendly match against a South Africa PSL club that will be played on Thursday in Johannesburg.

The 2016 CAF Champions League semifinalists will play Collins Mbesuma’s club Highlands Park at the clubs training ground in Johannesburg.

“We are playing Highlands Park on Thursday morning at 10h00,” Zesco media officer Katebe Chengo said.

The match is the first confirmed pre-season friendly Zesco are playing during their oongoing ten-day training camp in South Africa where they arrived last Sunday before returning to their Ndola base on February 22.

Thursday’s game will be new coach Zlatko Kromptic’s first pre-season friendly since his appointment a fortnight ago.