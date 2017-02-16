I can’t rejoin the PF, it has mutated and has been cloned-Kabimba



Opposition Rainbow Party leader Wynter Kabimba has laughed off reports that he is being lined up as President Edgar Lungu’s running mate in the 2021 elections.

Mr Kabimba who former Secretary General of the PF said there is nothing attractive about the PF which can make him rejoin the party.

He said there is no truth in reports that he has been frequenting State House and holding discussions with President Lungu so that he succeeds Inonge Wina as Vice President and running mate under the PF ticket in 2021.

Mr Kabimba said such reports are a creation of people on social media who have nothing to do.

He was speaking on Hot FM’s Hot Seat radio programme Thursday morning.

“One of the worst things to have happened in the 21st is the coming in of social media which is distorting the flow of news and the flow of reality and many of the people are unemployed these days and they use the cellphone as pastime. All they do is sit and they look in the air and say what can I write to excite the public. And they sit there for two hours and they post something fake and because the debaters are unanimous, it become difficult to control,” Mr Kabimba said.

He added, “I am not a member of the PF, I left I November 2014. I don’t have appetite to go back. How can I be Edgar’s running mate? I am sure there are many avid members of the PF who should have the privilege of that situation.”

President Lungu said the Rainbow Party is also not working with PF.

“I have heard reports that Chikwelete (Robert) not vising State House. I also want to challenge anybody who saw me at State House to come out and say to the public that Wynter you were at State House and I am the one who ushered you in at State House and post a picture of me at State House.”

He said he is a happy member of the Rainbow Party.

He added, “The PF of today has completely changed. The PF to which I belonged has changed. The PF has been cloned and that is a major change. It’s like changing your physiology from male to female. The PF has mutated into a completely different organism.”

Mr Kabimba said embracing some members of the MMD into the PF has completely changed the complexion of the PF.

“The truth is that the MMD is corrupt, that stock of MMD members is corrupt and these are the people the PF has embraced.”