Playing Loud Music and Selling beer at wrong times land 11 bar owners in Court

Lusaka City Council has dragged 11 bar owners to the Fast Truck Courts for selling liquor beyond permissible hours contrary to Regulation 4(3) of Statutory Instrument No. 64 of 2012 as read with Section 29 (1) (3) of the Liquor Licensing Act No. 20 of 2011 of the Laws of Zambia and for playing loud music contrary to Regulation 25 of Statutory Instrument No. 44 of 2007 of the Local Government Act Cap 281 of the Laws of Zambia.

To appear in the Fast Truck Court on Monday 20th February, 2017 include, Kabs Mall and Arena Pub (both from Kabulonga Extension), Club 007 (Matero), Royal Splash (Kabwata KCC), Auto Pub (Avondale), Eighties Pub (Avondale), Things Pub (Chelstone Barzaa), Don Peddro Pub and Grill (Avondale) Big Star 2 (Mtendere) One One One Pool (Chelstone Barzaa) and Uncle T Dallas City situated at Kabwata Cash and Carry.

Meanwhile Lusaka City Council has received 70 signed petitions against Uncle T. Dallas City Bar over noise pollution.

The Council therefore would like to appeal to members of the public and business owners to adhere to the provisions of the law as well as to comply with Authorized Officers mandated to inspect their premises as they do so to protect the health of the general public.

The Council further would like appeal to Bottle stores, Bars and Night Club owners to desist from playing loud music for it is an offence. Further the Council would like to earnestly appeal to everyone served with summons to avail themselves before the Court, any absenteeism will leave the Council with no option but to apply for bench warrant to have the absconders arrested.

Meanwhile, the council through Public Health department, Council and State Police has intensified inspections in all bars/taverns as well as Night Clubs; therefore all business owners are urged to observe the law to avoid possible prosecution.