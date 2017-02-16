President Edgar Lungu should accept to dialogue with UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema

President Edgar Lungu has been called upon to dialogue with UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema.
The Young African Leaders Initiative has said that President Lungu should embrace efforts by UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema who once tried to dialogue with him.
YALI Governance Advisor Isaac Mwanza noted that President Lungu indicated that the people who have not accepted him as President want to dialogue with him, encouraging him to consider such an opportunity as a starting point for dialogue.
Mr. Mwanza said that the president cannot run away from the fact that he needs to dialogue with the UPND leader and resolve all their issues.
Mr. Mwanza stated that the President’s commitment towards peace building will be seen and weighed by the way he handles issue of dialogue with Mr. Hichilema.
Mr. Mwanza said that despite Mr. Hichilema refusing to recognize him as the duly elected president, mutual respect can be gained after the dialogue as the two leaders will begin to appreciate each other and think about Zambia.
Even king Saul in the Bible didn’t want to meet or see David, forgive him he is a troubled soul just like Saul.
Comment:HH is not Zambia. The President Mr ECL should not waste time with this man. There is nothing HH will advise our able President. Its always criticism from him. Let HH first accept that our President was duly elected and he is the sitting President, then it will make sense to dialogue with him. Satan and Jesus can never sit at the same table to dialogue because they lead different life styles. So Mr President, waste no time meeting this man HH. You have important people and issues to attend to than wasting time with HH who has no respect for you.
come on YALI the whole of Zambia knows different. HH needs to swallow his pride and bitterness and accept dialogue…with respect. why really would President Lungu be in talks with someone who rejects him and is currently in litigation with him challenging his position and election win? After the court cases have been dealt with it should be on the agenda. For now even legal advisors would not find that prudent, especially as HH would probably use it for Media attention and image gain. The ball is in HH’s court, the sooner he drops his cases the sooner he can re-enter the opposition political field which he has neglected for negative cases.
Lungu is afraid of meeting the man he stole the presidency from. If he was clean he would have allowed the petition to go ahead but he isn’t. We are all interested and needs to know the truth.