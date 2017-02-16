Proflight seals Valentines couple proposal

Mid-air engagement warms the hearts of passengers

Love was in the air for first-time flyers Twambo Kumwenda and Christine Nando this month when they got engaged in front of 50 passengers on board a Proflight flight from Lusaka to Livingstone.

The romantic computer University of Zambia (UNZA) computer lab technician went down on bended-knee to propose to his sweetheart as the airline’s CRJ jet cruised at 28,000 feet, and of course Christine said yes, much to the delight of fellow passengers who cheered and clapped their approval of the couple.

The couple’s two-for-one Valentine’s Special flight to remember did not end there, however, and Proflight Marketing Manager Hellen Mwamba and Customer Relations staff Petronella Chanda and Lughano Theo later tracked them down on Valentine’s Day back in Lusaka, surprising them with an engagement gift of two tickets from Lusaka to Durban, along with a bouquet of roses.



“We are humbled by the airlines gesture, there are no words we can say but thank you,” said Twambo, who had planned his grand mid-air gesture with meticulous detail, enlisting the help of Proflight cabin attendant Pharles Vumo, who called him up to the front of the aircraft to make his proposal

“While the aircraft took off in mid-air, Proflight’s Pharles called out: ‘Twambo, please come to the public-address system’. It was not really easy but I got to the front and called out Christine to come to the front as well,” narrated Twambo.

“It was not easy to stand before 48 passengers on-board the plane and make the marriage proposal to my fiancée. But because I love her too much I gathered the confidence to do it. When I was getting on the plane I spoke to the flight attendant about my plan. The flight attendant was so nice that she let me go ahead.”

Christine, who is a fourth-year student at UNZA studying library and information science and public administration, said: “I had a hunch that this was coming, but I didn’t expect it to be on board the plane. I know Twambo to be shy when it comes to facing crowds, but he shocked my mind when he proposed in the aircraft. I was astonished, and as surprised as the other 48 passengers on-board the aircraft.”

The couple have been dating for more than three years and have known each other for more than six years. The couple’s families traditionally met last year in December to make headway with the couple’s plans to marry.

“Our heartiest congratulations to Twambo and Christine from all of us at Proflight Zambia,” said Mrs Mwamba. “We wish them all the best for the future and look forward to welcoming them on board our aircraft on many more occasions as they journey through life together.”