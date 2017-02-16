Tanzania, Zambia, DR Congo to Build Bridge

Tanzania, Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) are planning to construct a
DRC’s Katanga Province governor Jean-Claude Kazembe said that the bridge to be constructed at Kasenga on the border between Congo and Zambia will cost $85 million.
Upon constructing the bridge it will easy to cross the Luapula River, which is a section of the River Congo.
The Congo River is Africa’s second-longest river. The Luapula forms part of the border between Zambia and the DRC.
Data shows that goods destined for DRC and Zambia account for 35 per cent and 24 per cent respectively of all cargo in transit that pass via the Dar es Salaam Port, hence the need for three countries to foster their trade relations by embarking on joint projects to improve infrastructure.
“So far, we have already held talks with the relevant ministry in Tanzania (the Ministry of Works, Communication and Transport) and they have shown a positive interest in the implementation of the bridge,” Mr Kazembe told journalists yesterday.
According to him, the bridge will ease transportation of people and cargo across the three countries.
He said a Chinese company had completed the first phase of the project’s feasibility study.
“As soon as we finalise talks with Zambia, actual construction will start soon,” he said.
Reporter are you sure this bridge will be 700km long or 700m.
What has Tanzania got to do with Kasenga and Mwense?
“Upon constructing the bridge it will easy to cross the Luapula River, which is a section of the River Congo.” Are you Sure Luapula river is part of River Congo?
Yes it is. Check wikipedia.
Even the Kazungula Bridge which is less than 1 km is costing much more. The info we get in Zambia, can end up making us among the highly misinformed people in the world.
Just to put things in perspective, according to WorldAtlas.com, the longest Bridge in the World is 165 km long. It’s a RAILWAY Bridge in China, and cost US$8.5million. (i.e. US$51,500 per km) In 2011 it entered the Guinness Book of World records.
The World’s longest ROAD Bridge is 55km long. It’s in Thailand and cost US$1Billion. (i.e. 18.2 million per km).
Did I read this correctly? 700km bridge? And costing only $85m??No, it can’t be. The Kazungula bridge cost $162m
Zambian valuations are a rip off…imagine $350 million for a brige road to Kalabo!!
Thank god for that reasonable valuation …if it was by Zambian PF govt that quote would have been $200million.
Army engineers can build a temporary bridge there for next to nothing.
I would prefer an airport to Congo. Certain countries do not need bridges visiting them.