Zambia Police Raid Fred M’membe’s house, wife arrested for tearing up a search warrant

POLICE last evening raided the home of Fred M’membe, the former managing director of the Post Newspaper, which is now in liquidation.

Police officers arrived at the house on Nangwenya Road around 17:00 hours and proceeded to produce their warrant.

However, the wife to Mr M’membe, Mutinta Mazoka, who is also the proprietor of the Mast Newspaper got into an altercation with the police officers.

Mr M’membe’s wife, Mutinta has been taken to Lusaka Central Police Station after she tore the search warrant upon being denied entry into her residence.

Police could not by Press time clarify what was contained in the warrant and what the Police operation was about.

Later, children and other family members left the house with some belongings.

Police were still at the premises by Press time.

Earlier, the Lusaka magistrates court signed an arrest warrant for Mr M’membe.

According to the warrant that was signed on February 14, this year, Mr M’membe was supposed to be arrested for presenting himself as owner of the Post Newspaper in liquidation and not availing all the property and documents of the company to the liquidator Lewis Mosho.

Mr Mosho recently indicated that he would act against all those not availing the company’s property for onward sale to enable the liquidator pay the workers and institutions owed by the Post.