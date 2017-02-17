Chief Chama asks Govt to work on deplorable Chibote/Chama road in Kawambwa

Chief Chama of the Chishinga people in Kawambwa District has appealed to

Government to work on the deplorable Chibote-Chama road which leads to his Palace.

Speaking when Luapula Province Permanent Secretary Dr. Buleti

Nsemukila paid a courtesy call on him, the Chief said owing to the bad

state of the road, the vehicle he bought for himself from his savings

has been damaged beyond repair after using it twice on the road.

He appealed to government to work on the road starting in May when the

rains subside because most farmers in the area depend on it

to deliver their farm produce to the markets.

The Chief said he is happy that the Patriotic Front won the August

2016 quadruple elections so that they could continue with the many

developmental projects in Kawambwa and the Chibote –Chama road is one

the projects which should be taken seriously.

Luapula Province Permanent Secretary Dr. Buleti Nsemukila agreed with

the Chief that the state of the road is unbearable because in some

portions, the grass has overgrown.

He said the situation shows that the road has been neglected for a long time.

Dr. Nsemukila informed the Chief that he has endured the hardships on

the road to reach the Palace and Government will actively give the

road the attention it deserves.