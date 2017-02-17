Govt to phase out FISP during 2017/2018 farming season-Siliya

Government is phasing out the Farmer Input Support Programme(FISP) during the 2017/18 farming season.

Agriculture Minister Dora Siliya said when she featured on a special live Programme on Breeze FM in Chipata on Thursday that Government was planning to complete phase out the FISP during the upcoming season.

Ms Siliya said the government would now concentrate on the Electronic Voucher(E-voucher) system.

The Minister said the was phasing out of FISP in the next farming season is meant to curb the cheating of farmers.

”The Government is planning to phase out FISP to E-Voucher in the next farming season.This is to ensure that we curb people who were benefiting from the conversational farming,”she said.

She said it was sad that since the introduction of the FISP in 2003, farmers have not graduated much because the same farmers have continued receiving the inputs.

Ms Siliya said initially 100,000 farmers were put to on FISP but as to date 1.6 million people were benefiting from the government subsidised programme.

The Minister also said there was a delay in the delivery of farming inputs during the 2016/17 farming input owing to the election petition.

She said she was aware that the farming inputs distribution was delayed because of the petition.

Ms Siliya assured that Government would improve in the distribution of farming inputs in the next farming farming season.

She said this was because the government would start planning early for the next farming season.