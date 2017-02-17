Statement from Dr. Fred M’membe

I learnt of the arrest of my wife Mutinta and harassment of my lawyer Nchima Nchito with deep sadness. This was inhuman, unacceptable and done in bad faith. The invasion of my home in my absence was and is a cowardly and desperate act. President Edgar Lungu and his agents ought to have known I was out of the country visiting the USA and Jamaica. The warrant to arrest me was therefore a farce. It was meant to enter, search, intimidate, harass and humiliate my family. My wife, just like any humble and respecting citizen should do, complained against this injustice. She was insulted and assaulted for defending her home. Her arrest and detention as well as the continued harassment of my lawyer is an affront against any sense of fairness and justice. It is a total abuse of the judicial process.
I will be coming back home in a few days time. Edgar Lungu and his agents should be patient enough to wait and give me the chance to answer any charges against me. The destruction and removal of my personal property in my absence is shameful. There is no piece of asset or machinery at my home that belongs to Post Newspapers Limited. My integrity in this regard is unquestionable and borne out of highly principled stand in life. Money and wealth have never been the driving forces behind my life and actions. The assets of The Post they want to steal in broad daylight were built over a period of 25 years of hard and selfless work. It is against all that I stand for to keep such assets at my home for personal use.
The liquidation of The Post is supposed to be a civil issue. The use of the police, intelligence officers and the entire state machinery, including State House, is unwarranted. It is impunity of the highest order.
Meanwhile, my children, wife and relatives residing at my home have to be left alone. The policemen and state agents should vacate my home. It is me President Edgar Lungu is after. He should have the patience to wait for a few more days.
interesting. am sure this will entertain us for the next two months.
Just wait few more days, Mmembe will land at KKAirport with thunderous welcome by ZP.
So he is a Doctor now?
Mmembe you are a criminal, and you dont want to be treated like one.
You have cases and you dont want to be answerable just like anybody else- Why?
No sympathy from Glasgow. Throw the book at this SOB
MASTING WITH THE MMEMBES – Episode 4, From the Bunker Comes a Statement
One day all this will be history. I really don’t understand why the police get so excited at civil matters like this. I wish they could have mounted a similar high powered operation to find those criminals who were cutting young men’ private parts. Very sad.
We told you, Bo Mmembe is safe.
Wise writting, clear and no insults at all. Travel well the human rights fighter.
This is truly a sad situation. They probably knew he was out of the country and decided it was the best time to execute the warrant. The treatment of his wife and family is unbelievable in a democratic state. ECL should remember that he, too, will leave power one day, he better hope his immunity is not lifted. He needs to ask RB.
Edgar has never owed ZRA any tax and let alone refused or neglected to pay.
Tapalati. Mr. Integrity you’re yet to be fully undressed for the whole world to see how dirty you’re. You always claimed to be an angel and painted others so dark forgetting that whatever goes round always comes round. It is now your time dance mbombola ******!
this is total arrogance,surely if he had cleared the konkongole and ZP continued following him, we could have symathisized him.But awee mwandi why hide his mischief in the name of harrassment
The abuse of state machinery just to fix perceived enemies is appalling to say the least. There should be civility even in bootlicking. The liquidation of the Post is a civil case and I have always wondered why the police command has let itself be used in this manner. It is such abuse of power that lands people at the ICC no wonder we are now seeing efforts to have Zambia withdraw. Something really does go bad in the minds of little people when they have power!!!
OOOOOOOOOOOOOH now he has even acquired a DOCTORATE IN REFUSING TO PAY TAXES AND WORKER’S SALARIES!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Lt please not this photo we are having our lunch…no one wants to see a close up of someones stuffy nostril!!
The whole government is scared of this man. They knew he was not there so they went to his house thinking they’ll have it easy. This guy is courageous, writing a letter like this to a Dictator.
Such people are usually awarded with Doctorates for causing so much confusion and hegemony in a country. You and I who work so hard to put food on our tables receive less or no notice at all. The world rejoices in such nonsense and people become heroes just like that. Writing with a pen and owning a newspaper is a great achievement. God help us.
Any Jim and Jack can award themselves titles in Zambia…look at BUFFOON CK!!
Naimwe ba Mumembe just pay tax as we all do. What is your problem. Hand over the property of the POST and all will be well with you. I wonder why you are refusing to hand over as if you are not a layer who knows the corporate law. Please pay back as we all do mr Mumembe. No sympathy from me Truth Hates.
Let us all be sincere is this a civil or criminal case. Is it about taxes or M’membe I always wonder, how come no one is talking about Post employees. Do they matter awe mwe?
This incident just exposed your government as Cowards. Your intelligence knew he was not home.
The problem here is who to trust!!
It is rather cowardly to flee from your misdeeds and put your family in trouble. Even the mighty HH could do nothing to bail out the wife. Follow the rule of law, man up and come back, not in a few more days, but as soon as yesterday and face the problems with your family.