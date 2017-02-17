Will Kalaba outshine Onyango?

Zambia captain Rainford Kalaba has an opportunity to set the record straight this Saturday as to why he should have won the 2016 CAF African-based player award.

The TP Mazembe midfielder lost out on the accolade to Mamelodi Sundowns and Uganda goalkeeper Denis Onyango.

This is after Onyango inspired Sundowns to their debut victory in the 2016 CAF Champions League and also conceded just two goals in the 2017 AFCON qualifiers to lead Uganda to their first tournament appearance since 1978.

Kalaba too shined for Mazembe with his eight goals in the 2016 CAF Confederation Cup that included a brace in a 4-1 final leg victory at home over MO Bejaia of Algeria to lift the trophy 5-2 on aggregate and see the DR Congo giants collect their debut title in the same competition.

This Saturday evening, Kalaba and Onyango will come face-to-face in Pretoria when Mazembe and Sundowns meet at Lucas Moripe Stadium in the final of the 2016 CAF Super Cup.

Meanwhile, Zambia’s interest in the Super Cup will be strong with midfielder Nathan Sinkala and defender Kabaso Chongo also in the Mazembe 18-member team that has travelled to South Africa.

Zambia number one goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene is again set to be on the bench for Sundowns.

Mazembe are the current holders and three-time winners of the CAF Super Cup and are chasing another back-to-back win after back-to-back triumphs in 2009 and 2010.

Sundowns will be chasing their first title win and will be hoping to emulate their beleaguered Gauteng rivals Orlando Pirates who won it in 1995.

Al Ahly of Egypt are the record winners with six and a victory for Mazembe will see them become the second most successful club in the competition to leave Zamalek on three titles.