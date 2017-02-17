Zanaco on knife-edge in Kigali

Zanaco are in a do-or-die situation in Kigali this Saturday when they visit Rwanda champions APR.

The two sides head into their 2017 CAF Champions League preliminary round, final leg match level at 0-0 from the first leg played on February 11 at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

That result sees Zanaco on the edge of an early exit from the competition as the pressure mounts on them to emulate compatriots Zesco United who reached the semifinals of the same competition in 2016.

Another scoreless draw at APR will see the tie decided the lottery of penalties but Zanaco coach Mumamba Numba is upbeat they can conjure an away win or a score draw to advance to the first round on away goals rule.

“Our chances are 50/50 I think we even have an upper hand because we did not concede we did not have a scoring draw we had a barren draw which is good because if we go and get a scoring draw then we are automatically through to the next round,” Numba said.

Winner will advance to the first round in March where Young Africans are their most likely opponents and who host Ngaya of Comoros this Saturday in Dar-es-Salaam armed with a 5-1 away victory recorded last Sunday in Moroni.