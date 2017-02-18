I become disillusioned when Michael Sata started to lose grip of the State Machinery-Kabimba

I BEGAN to be disillusioned when late president Michael Sata started to lose grip of the State machinery and it became even more compromised when his health started failing him, Rainbow party leader Wynter Kabimba has confessed.
And Mr Kabimba has attacked Members of Parliament (MPs) for allegedly abusing the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) in a corrupt manner.
Mr Kabimba, who was Patriotic Front (PF) secretary general under President Sata until he was fired in Augusr 2014, said after one year of being in Government, Mr Sata ‘‘started getting derailed from the track by personal favours’’.
Speaking when he featured on Hot FM radio programme dubbed the “The Hot Seat”, Mr Kabimba said president Sata’s intentions were good but that progressively he started losing focus.
“I worked with Michael Sata and I want to tell this today: Michael’s intentions were very good but for me who worked with him closely I was seeing that, progressively, he was getting derailed from the track by some of the things that I have said here – personal favours.
“I asked him one day, one year after we had been in power, why Willie Nsanda should be the chairman of the board of the Road Development Agency (RDA) when there was no board, there is just a chairman,” Mr Kabimba said.
He said there was no board at the Road Development Agency but there was a board chairman. “…and one year you as a president you are finding difficult to put a board in place and Willie Nsanda is just chortling alone around Chinese and all these other people that are looking for contracts,” he said.
Mr Kabimba was responding to a caller only identified as Shakespeare who asked him (Kabimba) to rate the performance of all previous heads of State.
Meanwhile, Mr Kabimba said Members of Parliament (MPs) were fond of abusing the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) so much in a corrupt manner.
He said even the Farmer Input Support Programme had been a ‘‘bedrock of corruption’’ from the beginning. “It is a corrupt system that has benefited the politicians and that is why they cannot do away with it.
“It is like the Constitutional Development Fund, the only time when you hear the Members of Parliament in Parliament speaking in unison is during the Budget when they are all clamouring to increase CDF which they abuse so much in a corrupt manner,” Mr Kabimba said.
He said it was the only time when the ruling party and the opposition would speak with one voice because everyone was a beneficiary of CDF.
Mr Kabimba said both FISP and CDF were a disaster and that the Rainbow Party would do away with them. He said the Rainbow Party manifesto was very clear that CDF would be abolished and would redesign FISP to make the farmers graduate so that a peasant farmer was not a peasant farmer from birth until death.
Mr Kabimba said even during president Sata’s era nothing much had been done about FISP because it was ‘‘business as usual’’.
Mr Kabimba also challenged President Edgar Lungu to immediately act by dismissing Cabinet ministers and Government officials whom he publicly said were corrupt.
“If you have a minister and a group of officials that are going to cause starvation to the people that elected you, if you are having ministers and officials that are going to impoverish the people that elected you, surely don’t you owe those people a duty by making sure that this crop of ministers and officials is out of the way.
‘‘President Lungu should show us his actions that he was not happy with late distribution of fertilizer and that he was in charge,’’ Mr Kabimba said
Whether or not he lost grip of power fact is that pf failed abs has continued to fail Zambians . Let us not act like sata changed the economy for the better. Irresponsible spending on borrowed money for infrastructure development without income generation plans is a very dangerous route to take. Kabimba you were part of the failure so to me you are all failures .
He forgets that he also asked the same Sata to do him and close associates favours. Interesting point of view in has on personal favours.
SG is the most powerful position in the party and if he was wise he would have advised sata but because he was also beneficiary he didn’t do so hence he is a failed politician.
No waiting time on WK.
Wynter Kabimba SC wanted to be RDA board Chairman
‘‘President Lungu should show us his actions that he was not happy with late distribution of fertilizer and that he was in charge,’’ Mr Kabimba said
Lungu benifits from corruption. He is far more corrupt then FJT. He only pays lip service to the fight against corruption.
JUST WHO DO YOU THINK YOU ARE KIDDING, (MR RED LIP SNAPPER) -SAKALANYONGO!!
You were KICKED OUT because you became a Greedy Green eyed monster who was not just happy “eating” BUT wanted to control the “Gang of Thieves” known as P.F.
You were the Architect of using your filthy Storm troopers known as P.F, Cadres to intimidate anyone who disagreed with you, or stood in the way of you Corrupt practices.
Stay away from the media, & concentrate on taking your medicenes without fail.
This Zambian Politics for you they enjoy the resources then 6 years down the line when they are out of power they say that system was corrupt FISP and CDF have always been rotten even before PF came to power and no one has ever thought of carrying a complete root and branch reform…the procurement and tendering of crude oil which this man Kabimba was in-charge of reviewing was also very corrupt and it made him very rich.
Kabimba is part and parcel of this rot…its likened to BUFFOON CK stating that the tendering of GRZ is corrupt when his companies had all GRZ contracts or stating that CEEC is corrupt when he was in charge of handing out cheques to his cadres.