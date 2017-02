Egypt name 2017 Under-20 AFCON team

Zambia Under-20 Group A opponents Egypt have named their final 22-member team for the 2017 Under-20 AFCON that Zambia will host from February 26-March 12.

The four-time African Under-20 champions will have two foreign-based players lead by main striker Taher Mohamed Taher of French Ligue 2 club Le Havre.

Al Ahly will have five players in the side who are set to play Kenya in a friendly on February 20 before heading to Zambia.

Zambia and Egypt will play in their final Group A match on March 4 in Lusaka.

Mali and Guinea are the other teams in Group A.

Egypt team:

Goalkeepers: Mohamed Essam El Ghandour (Al Ahly), Omar Wael Radwan (El Sharkeya), Mostafa Mahmoud (Talaea El Gaish)

Defenders: Osama Galal (Petrojet), Mostafa Faramawy (Tanta), Mahmoud Marei (Wadi Degla), Mohamed Abdel Salam (Petrojet), Ahmed Aboul Fotouh (Zamalek), Amr Saadawy (Tanta), Ahmed Hany (Ismaily)

Midfielders: Ahmed Hamdy (Al Ahly), Ahmed Ramadan (Al Ahly), Akram Tawfik (Al Ahly), Nasser Maher (Petrojet), Kareem Waleed (Al Ahly), Ahmed Mostafa (Petrojet)

Forwards: Taher Mohamed Taher (Le Havre, France), Khalil Haggagy (Zurich, Switzerland), Mahmoud Samy (El Dakhleya), Mostafa Mohamed (El Dakhleya), Omar Marmoush (Wadi Degla)

Coach: Moetamed Gamal