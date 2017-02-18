Funds released towards the construction of Paul Mushindo and King Lewanika University-Luo

GOVERNMENT has released about K70 million towards the construction, rehabilitation, renovation and completion of higher learning institutions across the country.

Minister of Higher Education Nkandu Luo told journalists yesterday that the release of the money had seen progress in the construction of Paul Mushindo University of Chinsali and King Lewanika University in Mongu.

“As at now, with the three university colleges in Kabompo, Katete and Nalolo, there are procurement activities taking place. In terms of our trade schools, Isoka and Kalabo trade schools have been completed,” she said.

Prof Luo said the money was also being channelled towards putting up new bed spaces at tertiary institutions in Chipata, Lundazi, and Mwense districts, among others.

“In a nut shell, there is a lot of activity going on in terms of higher learning education infrastructure. We have just concluded our discussions on the Frederick Chiluba University so that procurement can also start,” she said.

And Prof Luo said, however, it was unfortunate that some Zambian contractors had abandoned rehabilitation works on some tertiary institutions after being paid.

She said works on Choma’s Mawagari Trade School, Kasiya College in Pemba and Northern Technical College (NORTEC) on the Copperbelt University have stalled because contractors working on them had not been on site since Government paid them.

She said her ministry would report the matter to the Ministry of Home Affairs so that appropriate action could be taken against such contractors.

Prof Luo said such behaviour by local contractors was making Government lose confidence in them.